Eagle’s Club offers free meals for Christmas

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Christmas is a time to be with family and enjoy a nice meal. However, there are people out there that might not get to share that special meal with their families.

The Eagle’s Club has been doing their free Christmas meal giveaway since 2020. The preparation goes back to early September for the most wonderful time of the year.

It’s a tradition that brings volunteers like Lisa Burger back every year.

“We are giving back to the community, to the people that really need it,” said Burger.

Volunteers from throughout the community gather at the Eagle’s Club where they are assigned stations for the meal prepping.

“It is great to see the outcome of what happens with, with the community,” said Burger.

When you arrive at the Eagles Club, all you have to do is tell volunteers how many meals you need with your limit of four.

“Typically, it’s ham, dressing, potatoes, corn gravy and a roll and cookies,” said Lynn Loss, chairperson of the Eagle’s Club Free Christmas Meal. The volunteers that turned out are the most they’ve ever had for these events. Loss says if you want to join in on giving back -- there is always something for you to do. And -- it’s free of cost. “People really do look for a way to give back. And it’s an easy way. It’s hard work sometimes, but it’s a good way to give back to the community,” said Loss.

The Eagle’s Club started doing the giveaway on Easter during the pandemic. That made it hard because they weren’t able to do drive-ups like they do today.

“My co-chairman and I decided that we didn’t want to see it end because, many times if something stops, it doesn’t come back. So, we wanted to keep it going,” said Loss.

The Eagle’s Club has 1,200 meals made this Christmas season. They say it was all worth it in the end to give families a comforting meal this Christmas.

