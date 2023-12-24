News and First Alert Weather App
Watch: Brown Christmas in both Wausau & Rhinealander this year

Typically there is a greater than 90% chance of a white Christmas in Wausau & Rhinelander. This year it is unseasonably warm & wet.
Most years, there is snow on the ground for Christmas in North Central Wisconsin. This year, that isn't the case. Most rare to not have snow in Rhinelander.
By Jeremy Tabin
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 6:57 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - How long has it been since the last time there wasn’t snow on the ground for Christmas in Wausau and Rhinelander. Wausau last had a brown Christmas 5 years ago, while in Rhinelander, it is has been over 20 years. Find out when the other years were when there was no snow to be found on December 25th.

