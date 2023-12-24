Packers survive furious Panthers comeback, win 33-30

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - Despite Carolina erasing a 14-point Packers lead in the fourth quarter, Green Bay held on to win over the Panthers 33-30 in Charlotte Sunday, keeping their playoff hopes alive.

The Panthers started the game with the ball. They’d pick up a first down on the drive, but would ultimately punt. Green Bay’s offensive start would be buoyed by a healthy dose of Aaron Jones. Green Bay would hand off to Jones four times of the seven on the drive. AJ Dillon would get the ball in the end zone though on a one-yard run, giving Green Bay a 7-0 lead.

Carolina would respond with a scoring drive. Rookie quarterback Bryce Young helped guide the Panthers into Packers’ territory. The Green Bay defense would hold from there though. The Panthers would settle for a 52-yard field goal from Eddie Pinero to make the score 7-3.

The Packers’ strong offensive start continued into the second quarter. Jordan Love would lead a ten-play 79-yard drive down the field, calling his own number on the one for a short rushing touchdown. Anders Carlson missed the extra point though, making it 13-3.

The Panthers would return the favor, having found their offensive rhythm. Young would help convert two third downs on the drive before Ihmir Smith-Marsette would take a 20-yard end around in for six. The extra point was good, making it 13-10.

Green Bay would once again do damage with the ball on offense. Love helped lead the Packers across the 50, before the drive stalled for the first time in the game. Carlson would avenge his missed PAT from earlier in the game, drilling a 53-yarder to give the Packers a six-point lead.

With under six minutes to go in the half, Carolina looked to take their first lead of the game. The Panthers once again moved the ball efficiently, getting into Packers territory. However, on fourth down, the Packers’ defense came up with their first big play of the game. Isaiah McDuffie stuffed Carolina running back Chubba Hubbard in the backfield to end the Carolina threat with under five left in the half.

With little time left in the half, the Packers looked to get points one more time before the break. Working the clock down, Love continued to feed Bo Melton in the receiving game nice gains. On third and eight at the Carolina 21, Love delivered a strike on the move to Dontayvion Wicks for the touchdown. The extra point was good, making it 23-10 with under a minute left in the half.

Carolina would quickly punt, giving the Packers the ball back with 18 seconds left in the half. Green Bay would attempt a hail mary before the half, but it would fall short. At half, Green Bay led 23-10.

The Packers received the ball to start the second half. However, their run of no punting would end. Green Bay went three and out, giving the ball to Carolina.

The Panthers took their first possession of the half and methodically moved the ball down the field. Carolina went 72 yards in 14 plays, eating up eight minutes and 20 seconds of game clock. After plowing into the Green Bay red zone, Hubbard would pound it in from four yards out to cut it to a one-score game. Pinero missed the extra point, making it 23-16.

With Carolina applying the pressure, the Packers needed an answer on offense. Jordan Love delivered. Green Bay went down the field, aided by a 25-yard catch and run by Romeo Doubs and a couple of solid gains by Jones on the ground. Inside the Panthers’ ten, Love hit Doubs on a five-yard touchdown on the first play of the fourth quarter to get the lead back to two scores, leading 30-16.

The two sides would trade punts back and forth on their next possessions. The Panthers would get good field position to start their next drive, at their own 40. Adam Thielen and D.J. Chark both had chunk gains for Carolina. Young would get it to Chark again later in the drive in the end zone to cut it to 30-22. Pinero missed another extra point after a flag negated a Panthers’ two-point try, leaving the score at 30-22 with 7:14 to play.

Green Bay quickly went three and out before giving the ball back to the Panthers. Carolina then continued their second-half surge on offense. It took them just five plays to go 70 yards to get a touchdown as Young found Chark again in the end zone, this time from ten yards. Carolina would then tie the game on a Raheem Blackshear reverse for the two-point conversion. With 4:05 left in the game, the score was knotted up at 30-30.

With the game suddenly all square, the Packers needed a drive from their offense. On third and four, Love lofted a ball down the sidelines to Romeo Doubs, who made a juggling catch, gaining 36 yards and setting Green Bay up at the Carolina 33. After the two-minute warning, Love hit Kraft for another big gain of 20 yards to get inside the Panthers’ red zone. After milking the clock down to 19 seconds, Carlson sunk a 32-yard field to regain the lead at 33-30.

Carolina was not done yet though. Young would complete a pass nearly to midfield to Chark to get them within a shot of field goal range. Young would get another chunk play over the middle of the field, setting them up for a game-tying kick. However, the Panthers were unable to get the spike snap off before the clock hit zero, giving Green Bay a 33-30 win.

Jordan Love finished the game 17/28 for 219 yards and two touchdowns. Aaron Jones led the rushing attack with 21 carries for 127 yards. Romeo Doubs led the Packers’ receivers with four catches for 79 yards and a touchdown.

The Packers improve to 7-8 and keep their playoff hopes alive. They travel to Minnesota next Sunday for a defacto elimination game, a 7:20 p.m. kick.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.