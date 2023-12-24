Packers lead at halftime in Carolina 23-10

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - The Green Bay Packers lead the Carolina Panthers at halftime in Charlotte 23-10.

The Panthers started the game with the ball. They’d pick up a first down on the drive, but would ultimately punt. Green Bay’s offensive start would be buoyed by a healthy dose of Aaron Jones. Green Bay would hand off to Jones four times of the seven on the drive. AJ Dillon would get the ball in the end zone though on a one-yard run, giving Green Bay a 7-0 lead.

Carolina would respond with a scoring drive. Rookie quarterback Bryce Young helped guide the Panthers into Packers’ territory. The Green Bay defense would hold from there though. The Panthers would settle for a 52-yard field goal from Eddie Pinerio to make the score 7-3.

The Packers’ strong offensive start continued into the second quarter. Jordan Love would lead a ten-play 79-yard drive down the field, calling his own number on the one for a short rushing touchdown. Anders Carlson missed the extra point though, making it 13-3.

The Panthers would return the favor, having found their offensive rhythm. Young would help convert two third downs on the drive before Ihmir Smith-Marsette would take a 20-yard end around in for six. The extra point was good, making it 13-10.

Green Bay would once again do damage with the ball on offense. Love helped lead the Packers across the 50, before the drive stalled for the first time in the game. Carlson would avenge his missed PAT from earlier in the game, drilling a 53-yarder to give the Packers a six-point lead.

With under six minutes to go in the half, Carolina looked to take their first lead of the game. The Panthers once again moved the ball efficiently, getting into Packers territory. However, on fourth down, the Packers’ defense came up with their first big play of the game. Isaiah McDuffie stuffed Carolina running back Chubba Hubbard in the backfield to end the Carolina threat with under five left in the half.

With little time left in the half, the Packers looked to get points one more time before the break. Working the clock down, Love continued to feed Bo Melton in the receiving game nice gains. On third and eight at the Carolina 21, Love delivered a strike on the move to Dontayvion Wicks for the touchdown. The extra point was good, making it 23-10 with under a minute left in the half.

Carolina would quickly punt, giving the Packers the ball back with 18 seconds left in the half. Green Bay would attempt a hail mary before the half, but it would fall short. At half, Green Bay led 23-10.

