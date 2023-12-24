Non-profit organization gives beds to families in need

STRATFORD, Wis. (WSAW) - The holidays are a time often spent with family while also giving back to the community. One non-profit organization gives the gift of a good night’s sleep every Christmas season.

‘Sleep in Heavenly Peace’ is a group determined to give families across Northcentral Wisconsin a comfortable bed over the Christmas season. Experts say 2%-3% of children across the U.S. are without a bed.

“Tears, joy.”

Those were the words Britney Murray, a Medford mother, used to describe when she found out her kids were receiving beds for Christmas from ‘Sleep in Heavenly Peace’.

“It’s just been anticipation, and it was so worth the wait, and such a huge blessing,” Murray said.

‘Sleep in Heavenly Peace’ delivers beds to families in need across the nation. Their only requirement is that the family includes kids between the ages of three and 17.

Getting the beds was a day Murray and her family said they will always remember.

“It is very special because the kids were on camping mats (before),” Murray said.

What made the gift extra special was the kids had no idea what was in store for them.

“All they knew of this morning was that we had special visitors coming with a surprise. Then everybody showed up, and the tears just started coming,” Murray said.

Each family receives a mattress, a blanket and a pillow. Volunteers come in and set the beds up for them.

“A bed isn’t something that people would talk about either. It’s not a need that’s openly communicated about. But, I think, you know, it’s so important to kids,” said Alyssa Schade, the president of the “Sleep in Heavenly Peace – Spencer Area Chapter’.

Organizers said the joy and happiness make giving so rewarding for them.

“They’re always so excited, a lot of times, they’ll like throw their arms up. Especially when we deliver in the morning and it’s like 9am, sometimes they jump right into bed cause they’re too excited and they can’t wait,” Schade said.

“When you do the deliveries, and you see that happen, it’s just a fabulous feeling to know that you’ve made a difference for a family in need,” said Joe Burnett, another organizer from the ‘Sleep in Heavenly Peace’ – Spencer Area Chapter.

This is the 5th year of the Spencer Area’s ‘Sleep in Heavenly Peace’. Organizers have already started planning for the next Christmas season.

