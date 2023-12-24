News and First Alert Weather App
First Alert Weather: Record highs for Christmas Eve & Day, continued damp

High temperatures for the next couple of days will be 20 to 25 degrees above average. Have the umbrella handy later on Christmas.
Fog gives way to an overcast & record warm day on Sunday. More record highs on tap for Christmas with rain moving in later in the day.
By Jeremy Tabin
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 6:40 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - This will be a historic Christmas Eve & Day in North Central Wisconsin. Other than the fact that it is going to be a snowless holiday for the first time in 5 years in Wausau & 21 years in Rhinelander, record highs are a good bet. Fog will lift as Sunday goes along, with clouds sticking around. Showers are possible later Christmas Eve night into Christmas morning, northwest. Rain then overspreads the area later Christmas Day into the night. The mild weather will fade by mid-week, with a chance of rain/snow showers on Wednesday. Some sun and cool late week into the start of the last weekend of the year.

Unseasonably mild with fog lifting, staying cloudy.
Fog will cause low visibility across northern and central Wisconsin this Christmas Eve through midday. As the fog lifts, it will remain overcast for the rest of the day, with spotty drizzle or mist. Record highs are a solid bet in Wausau and many other locations. Highs in the mid 40s to around 50.

Record highs are expected to be challenged on Christmas.
Foggy conditions Christmas Eve evening.
Record highs are expected to be challenged on Christmas Eve.
The low clouds and fog may work back into the region Sunday night, with showers possible around and after midnight north and west of Wausau. Temperatures will be steady in the mid 40s to near 50. Christmas Day will once again feature record highs with lots of clouds. A chance of showers through the early afternoon on Monday, followed by periods of rain later in the day into Christmas night. Highs on Monday are in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Record highs are expected to be challenged on Christmas.
Some fog around on Christmas morning.
Rain showers possible N&W of Wausau Sunday night into Monday morning.
Rain showers possible N&W of Wausau Sunday night into early Monday.
Rain overspreads the area Christmas afternoon into the early evening.
The rain tapers to showers Tuesday morning, with off-and-on chances of showers the rest of Tuesday. Still mild, with highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Rainfall of a half inch to less than one inch is possible through Tuesday evening.
Periods of rain Monday night into Tuesday morning.
Rain tapering to showers Tuesday morning.
Low pressure will slowly shift to the east on Wednesday, but close enough for a chance of rain/snow showers. Highs on Wednesday are in the upper 30s.

Unseasonably mild to start the week, cooler mid to late week.
A mix of clouds and some sun Thursday, with highs in the mid 30s. The cooling trend continues from Friday into the last weekend of 2023. Partly cloudy Friday. Highs in the low 30s. More clouds than sun breaks on Saturday. Highs in the low 30s. Mostly cloudy next Sunday with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 20s.

