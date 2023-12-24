News and First Alert Weather App
Anti-LGBTQ+ protest outside Stevens Point bookstore after ‘hateful’ messages found inside

By Sloane Wick
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 9:13 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - A protest took place Dec.23 outside ‘Bound to Happen Books ' in downtown Stevens Point. The demonstration, which attracted nine to ten participants according to a Stevens Point police officer, featured individuals displaying anti-LGBTQ+ signs.

Store owners attribute the protest to hosting a Mrs. Claus Drag Story Time at the store that day. Stevens Point police spoke with both protesters and store owners during the incident.

According to a police officer, the protest remained “very civil,” with law enforcement maintaining a presence in the area as a precaution.

While the protest occurred on Dec. 23, one of the store owners reported a trend throughout the week. They discovered more than 60 cards containing anti-LGBTQ+ messages hidden in books throughout the store. Some cards included derogatory language about transgender individuals. The store owners said they found a number of these cards in the children’s and middle school book sections.

In response, the bookstore owners have pledged to donate $10 to an LGBTQ+ organization for every card found, taking a proactive stance against the discriminatory messages.

