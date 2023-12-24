News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
Premier Places to Work

An ice rink and train ride are part of one family’s lavish Christmas decorations

One family included an ice rink and amusement ride for kids as part of their Christmas decorations. (Credit: Olivia Slater via TMX)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 6:56 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MASSAPEQUA, N.Y. (Gray News) - One family’s lavish Christmas decorations include an ice rink and train ride on their front lawn.

Olivia Slater posted a video of the New York home’s Christmas decorations on Instagram.

On Wednesday, the homeowner hosted a charity event and asked everyone who stopped by to see the Christmas decorations to bring an unwrapped toy to donate to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

They are still accepting donations through the end of the year.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School Bus Driver Won't Face Charges for Crash
1 dead after car crash on Hwy 29 near Hatley
Laura Lynch, a founding member of The Dixie Chicks, was killed in a head-on crash on Saturday...
Reports: Founding member of The Dixie Chicks dies in car crash
One last chance to fill freezers in 2023: the Antlerless hunt begins Dec. 24
Influenza.
DHS: Wisconsin records first childhood respiratory deaths of the season
Natalie Sullivan
Plover police issue warrant for suspect in overdose death case

Latest News

Record highs are expected to be challenged on Christmas Eve.
First Alert Weather: Record highs for Christmas Eve & Day, continued damp
One family included an ice rink and amusement ride for kids as part of their Christmas...
An ice rink and amusement ride are part of one family’s lavish Christmas decorations
Fog gives way to an overcast & record warm day on Sunday. More record highs on tap for...
First Alert Weather: Christmas Eve Forecast
FILE - The Tesla company logo shines off the rear deck of an unsold 2020 Model X at a Tesla...
Tesla recalls more than 120,000 cars whose doors may open in crash