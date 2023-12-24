1 dead after car crash on Hwy 29 near Hatley

News and First Alert Weather App
School Bus Driver Won't Face Charges for Crash
By WSAW Staff
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 12:31 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
HATLEY, Wis. (WSAW) - 1 person is dead after a crash on Hwy 29 WB at Highway 49 near Hatley in Marathon County Saturday night.

The Wisconsin State Patrol says at 8:40 p.m. a 2006 GMC Envoy was traveling west on Highway 29 when it hit a parked 2004 GMC W4500 straight truck. The straight truck was parked on the shoulder of the westbound lanes, and appeared to be disabled prior to the crash. The straight truck was also unoccupied.

The 40-year-old female driver of the GMC Envoy, who was the only occupant of the car, died at the scene. She hasn’t been identified yet pending family notification.

The Wisconsin State Patrol is investigation the crash. Hwy 29 was closed for about 3.5 hours while the crash was investigated.

Assisting agencies included Hatley Fire Department and EMS, Birnamwood Fire Department, Riverside EMS, Shawano County Sherriff’s Office, Marathon County Sherriff’s Office, Wisconsin State Patrol Technical Reconstruction Unit, and Marathon County Medical Examiner’s Office.

