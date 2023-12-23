SPASH boys win battle of unbeatens with Eau Claire Memorial

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The SPASH boys kept their perfect record unblemished Friday night by topping fellow unbeaten Eau Claire Memorial 63-58 in Stevens Point.

The two sides started the game trading buckets back and forth, leaving the game tied at halftime 21-21. The Panthers started the second half hot, starting to pull away. The Old Abes crawled back into the game, but SPASH still managed to put them away down the stretch, giving them a five-point win.

The Panthers now move to 9-0 on the season. They will play next in the Sentry Classic at UW-Stevens Point, beginning next Friday against Oshkosh West.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.