Man breaks through ice near Tomahawk

TOWN OF TOMAHAWK, Wis. (WSAW) - A 65-year-old man was treated for mild symptoms of hypothermia after breaking through the ice on the Spirit River Flowage near Tomahawk.

According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, emergency crews were called to the Spirit River Flowage just before 8 a.m. Friday for a report of a man who had fallen through the ice with his ATV. When crews arrived, a nearby fisherman had tied a rope to the man and was holding him above the water until first responders arrived. Another person had also walked out with a canoe to assist the man. The man was about 400 yards from the shore.

The Tomahawk Fire Department’s water rescue team was able to pull the man from the water and bring him back to the shore. He was transported by ambulance to the Tomahawk Aspirus Hospital where he was treated for mild hypothermia symptoms. He is expected to make a full recovery.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is reminding people that no ice is ever 100% safe. With warmer temperatures in the upcoming forecast, they urge you to use caution when on the ice as conditions will only continue to deteriorate.

