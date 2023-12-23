News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
Premier Places to Work

Man breaks through ice near Tomahawk

When crews arrived at the Spirit River Flowage, a nearby fisherman had tied a rope to the man and was holding him above the water
By Desiree Fischer
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 6:07 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN OF TOMAHAWK, Wis. (WSAW) - A 65-year-old man was treated for mild symptoms of hypothermia after breaking through the ice on the Spirit River Flowage near Tomahawk.

According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, emergency crews were called to the Spirit River Flowage just before 8 a.m. Friday for a report of a man who had fallen through the ice with his ATV. When crews arrived, a nearby fisherman had tied a rope to the man and was holding him above the water until first responders arrived. Another person had also walked out with a canoe to assist the man. The man was about 400 yards from the shore.

The Tomahawk Fire Department’s water rescue team was able to pull the man from the water and bring him back to the shore. He was transported by ambulance to the Tomahawk Aspirus Hospital where he was treated for mild hypothermia symptoms. He is expected to make a full recovery.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is reminding people that no ice is ever 100% safe. With warmer temperatures in the upcoming forecast, they urge you to use caution when on the ice as conditions will only continue to deteriorate.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fire department brush truck blocks a road during the search for two Merrill teens who were...
Changes contemplated out of tragedy following deaths of 2 Merrill teens
Brad Jones took down a potentially world-record-breaking black bear with a bow and arrow in...
Man sets potential world record by taking down 780-pound black bear with bow and arrow
One last chance to fill freezers in 2023: the Antlerless hunt begins Dec. 24
Aiden Grefe was found dead on the East Loop ATV trail on Monday, April 17 around 5:15 p.m. His...
Opportunities for different outcomes in the search for 2 lost Merrill teens
The boy's biological mother and her then-boyfriend were charged in 2003 in connection with his...
Remains found in woods identified as Virginia boy who went missing 20 years ago

Latest News

When crews arrived at the Spirit River Flowage, a nearby fisherman had tied a rope to the man...
Man treated for mild hypothermia symptoms after going through ice near Tomahawk
Spreading holiday spirit is a full-time job for Santa and his elves, but they have some help...
At Wausau East High School, the best way to spread holiday glee is sweaters and makeup for all to see
Picture of the Satanic Temple's tree at the National Railroad Museum
WPS pulls sponsorship of National Railroad Museum’s Festival of Trees over Satanic Temple tree
Evolutions in Design is closed Christmas Eve meaning Saturday could be extra busy
Downtown Wausau shops ready for influx of last minute holiday shoppers