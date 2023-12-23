Keeping kids safe from child abuse during the holidays

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The child advocacy organization ‘Child Protect’ revealed there are 3.6 million reports of child abuse annually in the United States. During the festive season, the Barbara Sinatra Children’s Center notes a noticeable increase in abuse.

There is no single reason for this increase though many experts believe factors such as increased visitors, holiday stress, and financial strain could play a role in it.

“There’s the financial stressors of the holidays. Not all families have the basic resources to meet just their day-to-day needs. And so adding on the expectations around Christmas gifts and festivities certainly adds a lot of extra stress to families,” Anne La Chapelle, Child and Family Services Manager at Children’s Wisconsin Wausau Community Services Office, said.

La Chapelle, who also previously worked with Child Protective Services, emphasized another factor that may play into the increased risk of abuse.

“For a lot of kids, school is a safe place where they know they’re going to be cared for and have an adult looking out for them,” she said. “So, having kids off from school during that winter break can cause some kind of precarious situations.”

In addressing the variety of abuse situations that can arise, La Chapelle highlighted the importance of timely reporting.

“I would advise people to call social services; if you’re not sure, you always have the opportunity to talk through it with one of their access workers,” La Chapelle said.

During the holiday season, individuals who have previously suffered abuse face additional challenges. However, La Chapelle offered hope, noting, “For a lot of the kids we work with on the therapy side, it really is helping them process their trauma narratives and stories and being able to work past it… So the holidays don’t have to be a negative memory for them or their experience.”

To report child abuse or neglect in Marathon County call 715-261-7556.

To report child abuse or neglect in Portage County call 715-345-5350 and press option 3.

For immediate or urgent situations, call 911 or your local law enforcement agency.

