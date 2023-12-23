First Alert Weather: Dense fog into Christmas Eve, wet weather to end the holiday weekend

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - So if your bingo card from Halloween to Christmas had Halloween being colder and snowier than December 25th, then you are likely to hit the jackpot on the weather bingo card before the year is over. Fog will be locally dense Saturday night into Christmas Eve morning in much of the region. The fog is anticipated to lift for the afternoon, but it remains cloudy. The first wave of rain showers will affect locations north & west of Wausau Sunday night into Monday morning. The following round of wet weather will overspread the entire area, on Christmas evening and stick around into Tuesday morning. Clouds are going to be common for much of the week ahead. After setting record highs on Christmas Eve & Day, cooler weather is on tap for mid to late week.

A Dense Fog Advisory in effect until 11 AM Sunday. (WSAW)

Foggy Saturday night into Sunday morning & mild. (WSAW)

Northern & Central Wisconsin have been caught up in low clouds and fog to start the holiday weekend, and that trend will not change much for Saturday night into Christmas Eve. A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for most of the area through late morning on Sunday. Fog could cause visibility to be a quarter of a mile or less at times. If traveling on the roads, be sure to allow extra time and slow down. If you are catching a flight, be sure to check the status as some delays are possible. Temperatures Saturday night into Sunday morning will be steady in the mid 30s to around 40.

Record highs on the books for Christmas Eve. (WSAW)

Fog to mainly cloudy & unseasonably mild on Christmas Eve. (WSAW)

Fog, locally dense into Sunday morning. (WSAW)

Some areas of fog midday on Christmas Eve. (WSAW)

The fog should lift by the early afternoon on Christmas Eve, otherwise overcast and unseasonably mild. Record highs are a good bet in many spots on Sunday, including Wausau. Readings will top out in the mid 40s to around 50.

Rain off to the west by late Sunday night into early Monday morning. (WSAW)

Record highs with fog Christmas Eve, damp with rain moving on on Christmas. (WSAW)

Showers are on the way for locations north and west of Wausau later Sunday night into Christmas morning. The rest of the area will be cloudy with scattered showers possible. Once again, temps leading into daybreak on Christmas will be steady in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Record highs are on tap for Christmas Day with an overcast sky. Showers at times in the morning, while periods of rain are a good bet late in the afternoon and at night. Highs on Christmas are in the upper 40s to low 50s.

The record highs currently on the books for Christmas Day. (WSAW)

Rain overspreads the area Christmas late PM into the evening. (WSAW)

Rain Christmas night. (WSAW)

Rainfall potential from Sunday night through Tuesday night. (WSAW)

The rain will taper to showers Tuesday morning, but staying damp and mild. Highs Tuesday in the mid to upper 40s.

Scattered showers on Tuesday afternoon. (WSAW)

Cooler conditions are on the way for the second half of the week. A chance of rain/snow showers on Wednesday, while snow showers are possible on Thursday. Highs slipping to the upper 30s Wednesday, while in the upper 20s Thursday.

A warm start to the week with record highs, seasonably chilly by late week. (WSAW)

Seasonably chilly on Friday and next Saturday. More clouds than sun on Friday with highs in the mid 20s. Some sun is on the menu for Saturday, with daytime temps topping out in the mid 20s.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.