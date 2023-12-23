Just in time for Christmas: Family welcomes home high school athlete hospitalized in car crash

LEBANON, Mo. (KY3/Gray News) - It was a special holiday reunion for a family who wasn’t sure they’d all be together this Christmas.

Lebanon High School football player JJ Hutson was in a serious crash on Sept. 17, resulting in injuries to his spinal cord.

His cousin, Nathan Durbin, was in the car behind him when the accident happened.

“It hit me kind of hard, the day after. But then I went and saw him, and he’s still JJ,” he said.

JJ has been rehabbing at a hospital in Colorado. Thursday night he was able to come back home to Lebanon, Missouri.

As Hutson and his mother got off the plane Thursday, plenty of his supporters were at the airport to welcome him back. Even more were waiting in Lebanon for him to make his way home.

“They’ve all definitely helped and helped me fight through this battle,” said Hutson.

The entire town of Lebanon has come together to support Hutson and his family during his recovery. Including his football’s team head coach.

Football was always a big part of Hutson’s life and still will be but in a different way.

“The first person that visited me was our head coach. He told me I was assistant coach for the football team now, since I can’t ever play again, whether I get my stuff back or not,” Hutson said.

This year’s Christmas gift is the gift of being together.

“Everybody’s coming over on Christmas to hang out and eat food. Just chill,” Hutson.

Copyright 2023 KY3 via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.