Downtown Wausau stores prep for last minute holiday shoppers this weekend

Evolutions in Design is closed Christmas Eve meaning Saturday could be extra busy
By Nolan Bulmahn
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 9:14 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Though we’re weeks into the holiday shopping season, it’s all been the calm before the big storm ahead.

“It’s just making sure that we have the proper inventory and knowing what books people are going to want,” says Jane Janke Johnson, co-owner of Janke Book Store. “That’s always a little bit of a challenge, but we’re really well stocked this year on games and books and great things for the family.”

”This week we’re just treading water, really, the foot traffic is insane,” says Randy Verhasselt, owner of Evolutions In Design. “But today and tomorrow we’ll get a lot of people that are in town for the weekend, obviously, and with it being on Monday this year, it’s kind of a little bit different.”

Online shopping has only grown over the years, but many businesses feel the value of shopping locally is unmatched.

“I think that’s one of the things about being a small business downtown is that people really just wanna buy local and they wanna see a face when they buy stuff,” says Verhasselt.

While the goal of any business it to have people walk out with great gifts, they also hope people leave with a smile.

“It’s just actually helping people and helping them fill their lists and making their stockings full and happy,” says Johnson.

“With the climate around the world right now, everybody is so desperate for something happy that it’s been great,” says Verhasselt. “If we make a bunch of people happy and we’ve fulfilled everybody’s stocking wishes so to speak, that to me is the most satisfying part.”

