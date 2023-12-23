Area food pantries seeing high demand during the holidays

ANTIGO, Wis. (WSAW) - A Langlade County food pantry is having to depend on donations from other food banks to meet the community’s needs.

One year ago during this time — the Antigo Community Food Pantry was well below its average. Now they’re seeing a double-digit percentage increase.

Now the Antigo Community Food Pantry is handing out between 10 to 15 percent more meals. They have also added additional volunteers to help meet the demand. The Antigo Community Food Pantry holds a distribution twice a week on Wednesdays and Fridays.

Barbara Arnold has been volunteering with Antigo Community Food Pantry since 2011.

“Well, it feels wonderful, especially during the holiday seasons, everybody is ready to celebrate. and this makes it a little easier on some of them,” said Arnold.

Rachael Bolen is the director of Antigo Community Food Pantry. She says the need before Christmas is even bigger.

“So last year, on the Wednesday before Christmas, we served 39 households that day, and this year on Wednesday, we served 54,” Bolen said. “So there’s a difference from one year to the next year. so this year is definitely more we’ve seen an increase.”

However, she says they’ll be sure to deliver for the people who need it.

“I just think that right now people are struggling, i think the economy has really affected how people are surviving,” Bolen added.

