WPS pulls sponsorship of National Railroad Museum’s Festival of Trees over Satanic Temple tree

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - WEC Energy Group, which owns utility company WPS, confirmed in a statement that they have pulled their sponsorship of the National Railroad Museum’s Festival of Trees, due to one tree in particular that’s generating controversy.

The tree in question was decorated by the Satanic Temple of Wisconsin. The presence of the tree at the museum generated condemnation from the Green Bay Diocese, several county and state officials, and Congressman Mike Gallagher.

Earlier this week, Congressman Gallagher, along with State Senator Andrew Jacque, and Brown County Supervisor Pat Buckley held a news conference demanding that the tree be removed.

In a statement to Action 2 News, WEC Energy Group said this:

“Our company and charitable foundation supports free speech, however, this act appears designed to provoke a strong reaction, not celebrate the spirit of the holiday season. We have asked for our sponsorship to be removed.”

In previous coverage, Action 2 News sent a request for comment from the Satanic Temple on the tree; they issued this response:

“The Satanic Temple of Wisconsin is proud to have our Sol Invictus tree displayed among the other holiday trees at the National Railroad Museum. Bringing a tree inside, a tradition that began as a pagan ritual has evolved into a cherished holiday practice that unites us with our families and communities in a spirit of togetherness and pluralism. We hope the media attention and articles focusing on our tree will inspire the public to seek knowledge and act with benevolence, and compassion. Our tree stands as a symbol of these virtues, as well as a testament to the freedom of religion and expression.

We would like to thank the National Railroad Museum for displaying our tree, as well as our many members who contributed ornaments and helped with the decorating. We look forward to our Sol Invictus tree becoming an annual favorite in the National Railroad Museum’s holiday display, sure to delight local families every year!

-The Satanic Temple of Wisconsin.”

The CEO of the railroad museum has said the museum doesn’t discriminate against any organization wanting to put up a tree.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.