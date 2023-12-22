News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
Premier Places to Work

WPS pulls sponsorship of National Railroad Museum’s Festival of Trees over Satanic Temple tree

A group of local leaders is decrying the inclusion of a holiday tree from the Satanic Temple of Wisconsin at an ongoing display at the National Railroad Museum
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 3:00 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - WEC Energy Group, which owns utility company WPS, confirmed in a statement that they have pulled their sponsorship of the National Railroad Museum’s Festival of Trees, due to one tree in particular that’s generating controversy.

The tree in question was decorated by the Satanic Temple of Wisconsin. The presence of the tree at the museum generated condemnation from the Green Bay Diocese, several county and state officials, and Congressman Mike Gallagher.

Earlier this week, Congressman Gallagher, along with State Senator Andrew Jacque, and Brown County Supervisor Pat Buckley held a news conference demanding that the tree be removed.

In a statement to Action 2 News, WEC Energy Group said this:

“Our company and charitable foundation supports free speech, however, this act appears designed to provoke a strong reaction, not celebrate the spirit of the holiday season. We have asked for our sponsorship to be removed.”

In previous coverage, Action 2 News sent a request for comment from the Satanic Temple on the tree; they issued this response:

“The Satanic Temple of Wisconsin is proud to have our Sol Invictus tree displayed among the other holiday trees at the National Railroad Museum. Bringing a tree inside, a tradition that began as a pagan ritual has evolved into a cherished holiday practice that unites us with our families and communities in a spirit of togetherness and pluralism. We hope the media attention and articles focusing on our tree will inspire the public to seek knowledge and act with benevolence, and compassion. Our tree stands as a symbol of these virtues, as well as a testament to the freedom of religion and expression.

We would like to thank the National Railroad Museum for displaying our tree, as well as our many members who contributed ornaments and helped with the decorating. We look forward to our Sol Invictus tree becoming an annual favorite in the National Railroad Museum’s holiday display, sure to delight local families every year!

-The Satanic Temple of Wisconsin.”

The CEO of the railroad museum has said the museum doesn’t discriminate against any organization wanting to put up a tree.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fire department brush truck blocks a road during the search for two Merrill teens who were...
Changes contemplated out of tragedy following deaths of 2 Merrill teens
Brad Jones took down a potentially world-record-breaking black bear with a bow and arrow in...
Man sets potential world record by taking down 780-pound black bear with bow and arrow
One last chance to fill freezers in 2023: the Antlerless hunt begins Dec. 24
Aiden Grefe was found dead on the East Loop ATV trail on Monday, April 17 around 5:15 p.m. His...
Opportunities for different outcomes in the search for 2 lost Merrill teens
The boy's biological mother and her then-boyfriend were charged in 2003 in connection with his...
Remains found in woods identified as Virginia boy who went missing 20 years ago

Latest News

FILE - A man walks by the Wisconsin Capitol, Oct. 10, 2012, in Madison, Wis. Democratic voters...
Wis. Supreme Court orders new legislative maps
File photo: Child with RSV using breathing mask
DHS reports season’s first child death from RSV in Wisconsin
Travel troubles anticipated in parts of the country this holiday weekend.
Watch: Updated holiday travel forecast
Fog & times of wet weather on tap for the region through Christmas. Other parts of the country...
Update: Holiday Travel Forecast