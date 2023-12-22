Tomahawk’s Dekiep signs to continue swimming at UW-Green Bay

TOMAHAWK, Wis. (WSAW) - Tomahawk senior Paige Dekiep put pen to paper Thursday, signing her National Letter of Intent to continue her swimming and academic career at UW-Green Bay.

Dekiep was double-qualified at the state swimming meet in November, competing in both the 100-yard butterfly and 50-yard freestyle. For her to sign in front of friends and family Wednesday was a really gratifying experience.

“They always have encouraged me and always have pushed me to work hard and even on my down low days they’re always like, ‘You got this’ and so encouraging and positive and so is my coach, I just love her and she’s just so encouraging and positive to me,” said Dekiep. “I’m super honored to have all these people backing up me and my decisions. Yeah, I’m just really grateful for them.”

Dekiep has been committed since August. She’s relieved to finally make it official with her signing Thursday.

“I’m really excited. I cannot wait for next year to be at Green Bay,” said Dekiep. “Just to start a new fresh start and hopefully get some good times and swim, I’m just really excited.”

Dekiep was not the only signing for Tomahawk Thursday. Hockey player and fellow senior Scout Stromberg signed with UW-Concordia to continue her hockey career.

