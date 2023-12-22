News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
Premier Places to Work

Tomahawk’s Dekiep signs to continue swimming at UW-Green Bay

Paige Dekiep qualified for 2 events at state her senior season
By Ben Helwig
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 7:15 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOMAHAWK, Wis. (WSAW) - Tomahawk senior Paige Dekiep put pen to paper Thursday, signing her National Letter of Intent to continue her swimming and academic career at UW-Green Bay.

Dekiep was double-qualified at the state swimming meet in November, competing in both the 100-yard butterfly and 50-yard freestyle. For her to sign in front of friends and family Wednesday was a really gratifying experience.

“They always have encouraged me and always have pushed me to work hard and even on my down low days they’re always like, ‘You got this’ and so encouraging and positive and so is my coach, I just love her and she’s just so encouraging and positive to me,” said Dekiep. “I’m super honored to have all these people backing up me and my decisions. Yeah, I’m just really grateful for them.”

Dekiep has been committed since August. She’s relieved to finally make it official with her signing Thursday.

“I’m really excited. I cannot wait for next year to be at Green Bay,” said Dekiep. “Just to start a new fresh start and hopefully get some good times and swim, I’m just really excited.”

Dekiep was not the only signing for Tomahawk Thursday. Hockey player and fellow senior Scout Stromberg signed with UW-Concordia to continue her hockey career.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

When Aiden Grefe, 17, and Dakota Brown, 16, were reported as missing on April 16 and later...
What led to 2 teens dying after getting lost in the Oneida County Forest
Brad Jones took down a potentially world-record-breaking black bear with a bow and arrow in...
Man sets potential world record by taking down 780-pound black bear with bow and arrow
Scott Michels on 'Price is Right'
Wisconsin resident appears on ‘The Price is Right’
Aiden Grefe was found dead on the East Loop ATV trail on Monday, April 17 around 5:15 p.m. His...
Opportunities for different outcomes in the search for 2 lost Merrill teens
A fire department brush truck blocks a road during the search for two Merrill teens who were...
Changes contemplated out of tragedy following deaths of 2 Merrill teens

Latest News

Paige Dekiep qualified for 2 events at state her senior season
Tomahawk swimmer signs to swim at UW-Green Bay
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) throws a pass as he is pressured by Green...
LISTEN: Improving communication key for Packers’ struggling defense
Packers Locker Room Sound 12-20-23
Jaworski signed Wednesday at LIFT Gym in Wausau.
Wausau West’s Jaworski signs to play football at Army