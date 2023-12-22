News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
Premier Places to Work

Report: Trump recorded pressuring Michigan county officials to not certify 2020 election results

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally, Aug. 5, 2022, in Waukesha, Wis. A...
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally, Aug. 5, 2022, in Waukesha, Wis. A report says Trump was recorded on a call pressuring two Republican canvassers not to certify the election results for Wayne County, Michigan. (AP Photo/Morry Gash, File)(AP)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 7:35 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Then-President Donald Trump was recorded pressuring two Republican members of the Wayne County, Michigan, Board of Canvassers against certifying the 2020 election results, according to recordings reviewed by The Detroit News and revealed for the first time Thursday.

The call was recorded on Nov. 17, 2020, by someone who was with the canvassers.

On that call, Trump is allegedly heard telling the canvassers they’d look “terrible” if they signed the documents.

Harvard law professor Laurence Tribe reacts to a report from The Detroit News that Donald Trump pressured canvassers not to certify the 2020 vote. (Source: CNN)

Trump and Republican National Committee chairwoman Ronna McDaniel reportedly are also heard telling the canvassers that they would get them attorneys.

The canvassers left the meeting without signing the official statement of votes for Wayne County.

The Detroit News reported that the next day, the canvassers unsuccessfully attempted to rescind their votes in favor of certification, filing legal affidavits claiming they were pressured.

About 18% of Michigan’s population is in Wayne County, which includes Detroit.

Joe Biden won Michigan by about 150,000 votes.

A Trump campaign spokesperson told CNN the former president’s actions were “in furtherance of his duty as president of the United States to faithfully take care of the laws and ensure election integrity.”

CNN has not heard the recording.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fire department brush truck blocks a road during the search for two Merrill teens who were...
Changes contemplated out of tragedy following deaths of 2 Merrill teens
Brad Jones took down a potentially world-record-breaking black bear with a bow and arrow in...
Man sets potential world record by taking down 780-pound black bear with bow and arrow
Aiden Grefe was found dead on the East Loop ATV trail on Monday, April 17 around 5:15 p.m. His...
Opportunities for different outcomes in the search for 2 lost Merrill teens
One last chance to fill freezers in 2023: the Antlerless hunt begins Dec. 24
Scott Michels on 'Price is Right'
Wisconsin resident appears on ‘The Price is Right’

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks to members of the media before boarding Air Force One at Milwaukee...
Biden pardons thousands convicted of marijuana charges on federal lands and in Washington
Christmas tree may be to blame for allergy flare ups
Red Kettle on Final Days
Red Kettle on Final Days
Last Minute Gift Ideas with The Grand Theatre interview - 12.22.2023
An Israeli mobile artillery unit fires a shell from southern Israel towards the Gaza Strip, in...
Top stories for Friday, Dec. 22