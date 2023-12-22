News and First Alert Weather App
Red Kettle campaign ends Saturday, bell ringers still need to fill shifts

By Heather Poltrock
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 8:39 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - It’s the season of giving and even if you’re not financially able to give to a charity this year, you can make a big difference by simply ringing bells for the Salvation Army.

Kettles will remain out in the Wausau area until 6 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 23.

“Most shifts are two hours. When they sign up on our online platform, registertoring.com they sign up for at least a two-hour shift. Some people take longer. But when they show up, the kettle stand is there the stand the kettle is on the stand. And there’s a little bag with aprons and bells there. So all they have to do is pick those things up and get to work, smile and greet the folks as they go by,” Major David Womack explained.

He said having the kettle staffed is so very important to the campaign’s success.

" A big chunk, about 10% of our annual budget comes from the red kettles, the rest comes from direct mail throughout the year and other funding sources. But this is huge. The amount of money raised by that far exceeds even what’s given in digital and online giving these days. So it’s very important that we get those ringers out,” said Womack.

People can register online up to 12 hours before the shift.

