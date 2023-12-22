Plover police issue warrant for suspect in overdose death case
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 11:16 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
PLOVER, Wis. (WSAW) - The Plover Police Department has issued an arrest warrant for a suspect in an overdose death case.
Police say Natalie Sullivan, 45, is facing charges of first-degree reckless homicide and delivering narcotics.
According to online court records, the victim died in August.
If you have information on Sullivan contact Portage County Communications Center at 715-346-1400 or Portage County Crimestoppers at (888) 346-6600. Tips leading to the arrest of Sullivan could be eligible for a cash reward.
