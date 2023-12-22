News and First Alert Weather App
Need a last minute gift idea? Grand Theater has gift certificates

By Tony Langfellow
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 9:37 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - We’re guessing the only people left on your shopping list are those who are truly tough to shop for.

Sean Wright, Executive Director at the Grand Theater joined Sunrise 7 on Friday with a great last-minute gift idea.

“One of the great things about gift certificates at the Grand is they have a three-year expiration. So you know, and they and they work for any show. Whether it’s a show in our season, whether it’s a show brought in by an external promoter, any show you name it at the Grand-- a gift certificate works,” Wright said.

He said this season there are shows for everyone.

“Everything from Stomp and My Fair Lady, Cirque Mechanics and Illuminate. And we’ve got music with the Barricade Boys, MJ live-- a really fantastic Michael Jackson tribute a lot of great classic rock with a fantastic Fleetwood Mac tribute band coming in March.”

People who go to four shows or more at the Grand Theater, may want to be a subscriber.

“And the great thing with that is you only get discounts on those seats. You get the ability when we add shows. And this year, I was just looking at the math, we’ve added about 18 shows after announcing our season, you get first access to that. So when we add a show like Prices Right Live that sells out very quickly. You get access before the general public,” said Wright.

Tickets and gift certificates can be purchased at the Box Office or online at grandtheater.org

