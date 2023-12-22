Lack of snow impacting outdoor recreation statewide

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - It’s about a week later than they wanted, but Sylvan Hill is now ready to open.

They’ve had staff working 24 hours a day to get it to the point where it’s at now. Constantly working on the tubing hill, making snow, and grooming it for three to four weeks to prep it for the opening on Friday.

“Luckily here at Sylvan Hill, we do have the ability to make snow,” Recreation Superintendent for the Wausau & Marathon County Parks, Recreation & Forestry Department Mark Dorow said. “We do have our hill covered in snow and if you’re looking for an outdoor snow adventure, we can provide that here at Sylvan Hill starting tomorrow.”

This December is tracking to be the warmest in state history, and it’s impacted a lot of outdoor recreation that could be coming to Wisconsin. When it comes to Nine-mile County Forest or other cross-country ski trails, they don’t have any snow at the moment.

“We definitely have seen lower registrations for our cross-country ski passes, and snowshoe passes as well as I’m sure the snowmobile registrations within the state are going to be down,” Dorow said.

Unlike Sylvan Hill, Granite Peak will be closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day to preserve the snow that they have been able to make already.

“This is definitely the most challenging December that we’ve had in terms of weather and snow-making opportunities.

“It is, you know, a little bit slower than we would have had in the past,” said Fisher.

“We’ve got to take what we can get when it comes to weather,” Dorow added. “So we’re hoping that the conditions hold up through the Christmas weekend with the rain and warmer forecasts, but we’re optimistic.”

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.