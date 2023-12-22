Holiday travelers will find wide range of gas prices in Wisconsin

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - If your Christmas plans include a road trip, you’ll find a wide range of gas prices around the state. It’s going to pay to shop around.

AAA Wisconsin reports unleaded gas ranges from $2.50 a gallon to $3, with higher gas prices in northern Wisconsin. The average price for a gallon of unleaded in Marathon and Portage counties is somewhere right in the middle around $2.80.

Unleaded gas prices have stayed about the same for the last month.. Meanwhile, diesel is down about 30 cents with an average price of $3.72.

