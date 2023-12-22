Gov. Evers, First Lady release video wishing everyone a Merry Christmas

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW)-- Gov. Tony Evers and First Lady Kathy Evers are wishing Wisconsinites a Merry Christmas. They released a video on Friday morning.

“Whether you’re traveling or celebrating at home... We hope you are celebrating your favorite holiday traditions and making warm memories with loved ones,’ said Gov. Evers.

Christmas is Monday, Dec. 25.

