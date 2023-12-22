News and First Alert Weather App
Gov. Evers, First Lady release video wishing everyone a Merry Christmas

Gov. Tony Evers and First Lady Kathy Evers wish Merry Christmas to Wisconsin residdents.
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 10:18 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW)-- Gov. Tony Evers and First Lady Kathy Evers are wishing Wisconsinites a Merry Christmas. They released a video on Friday morning.

“Whether you’re traveling or celebrating at home... We hope you are celebrating your favorite holiday traditions and making warm memories with loved ones,’ said Gov. Evers.

Christmas is Monday, Dec. 25.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

