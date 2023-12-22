First Alert Weather: Wet & foggy for travels, record highs by Christmas

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Not going to feel or look like Christmas this year as record highs and rain amounts expected Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Holiday travels will feature plenty of clouds, chances for fog, and scattered to widespread rain chances.

Highs warm above average in the 40s through Christmas. Possible 50s by Sunday. (WSAW)

Low visibility due to fog to start Friday morning. In addition, some areas north of HWY 29 can see light precipitation. With morning temperatures hovering around freezing, it is possible for some to see freezing drizzle, which can cause slippery or icy stretches on some roadways. Temperatures will warm towards the upper 30s to low 40s heading into Friday afternoon. Precipitation will continue through the afternoon hours, falling as scattered rain over North Central Wisconsin. Otherwise, clouds for the day.

Some light scattered rain possible Friday morning into the afternoon (WSAW)

Rain clears out by Friday evening. Leftover moisture will allow for another round of dense fog heading into Saturday morning. Visibility of a quarter mile or less is possible. Though low temperatures overnight should stay slightly above freezing, freezing fog could become a concern in parts of the Northwoods. Remaining cloudy and overcast Saturday. Highs around the low 40s. Record highs are on tap for Christmas Eve & Day. Here are the current records on the books for each day.

Record highs will likely be broken for many Christmas Eve (WSAW)

Record highs possible for some this Christmas (WSAW)

Christmas Eve will be overcast with highs running towards 50-degrees Sunday afternoon. Chances for rain increases as the day goes on. Plan for scattered to widespread rain arriving over much of the Badger State Sunday night.

Scattered to widespread rain will arrive late Sunday moving west to east (WSAW)

A low-pressure system will bring soggy weather throughout Christmas Day. Rain will be scattered to widespread at times. Highs around the mid to upper 40s over North Central Wisconsin. Record rain amounts will be possible for Monday. Rain could be heavy at times, which may produce up to an inch of rain by the end of Monday.

A wet and soggy Christmas Day. We are looking at plenty of rain Monday. (WSAW)

Rain to continue into Tuesday after Christmas. We may see a mix up north. (WSAW)

Rain likely continuing through much of Tuesday, becoming scattered. Rain could possibly linger into portions of Wednesday as the low-pressure system clears the region. Total rain accumulations from Sunday night through late Tuesday night may exceed 1 inch.

Rain amounts Sunday through Tuesday night may exceed an inch (WSAW)

Temperatures begin to cool down and return to the 30s by Wednesday. Overnight lows drop back towards freezing point. Leftover moisture from rain may freeze and cause possible icy conditions.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.