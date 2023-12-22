News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
Premier Places to Work

First Alert Weather: Wet & foggy for travels, record highs by Christmas

Plenty of opportunities for rain Christmas Weekend. Record highs and rain amounts possible Christmas Day.
By Audrey Leigh
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 6:45 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Not going to feel or look like Christmas this year as record highs and rain amounts expected Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Holiday travels will feature plenty of clouds, chances for fog, and scattered to widespread rain chances.

Highs warm above average in the 40s through Christmas. Possible 50s by Sunday.
Highs warm above average in the 40s through Christmas. Possible 50s by Sunday.(WSAW)

Low visibility due to fog to start Friday morning. In addition, some areas north of HWY 29 can see light precipitation. With morning temperatures hovering around freezing, it is possible for some to see freezing drizzle, which can cause slippery or icy stretches on some roadways. Temperatures will warm towards the upper 30s to low 40s heading into Friday afternoon. Precipitation will continue through the afternoon hours, falling as scattered rain over North Central Wisconsin. Otherwise, clouds for the day.

Some light scattered rain possible Friday morning into the afternoon
Some light scattered rain possible Friday morning into the afternoon(WSAW)

Rain clears out by Friday evening. Leftover moisture will allow for another round of dense fog heading into Saturday morning. Visibility of a quarter mile or less is possible. Though low temperatures overnight should stay slightly above freezing, freezing fog could become a concern in parts of the Northwoods. Remaining cloudy and overcast Saturday. Highs around the low 40s. Record highs are on tap for Christmas Eve & Day. Here are the current records on the books for each day.

Record highs will likely be broken for many Christmas Eve
Record highs will likely be broken for many Christmas Eve(WSAW)
Record highs possible for some this Christmas
Record highs possible for some this Christmas(WSAW)

Christmas Eve will be overcast with highs running towards 50-degrees Sunday afternoon. Chances for rain increases as the day goes on. Plan for scattered to widespread rain arriving over much of the Badger State Sunday night.

Scattered to widespread rain will arrive late Sunday moving west to east
Scattered to widespread rain will arrive late Sunday moving west to east(WSAW)

A low-pressure system will bring soggy weather throughout Christmas Day. Rain will be scattered to widespread at times. Highs around the mid to upper 40s over North Central Wisconsin. Record rain amounts will be possible for Monday. Rain could be heavy at times, which may produce up to an inch of rain by the end of Monday.

A wet and soggy Christmas Day. We are looking at plenty of rain Monday.
A wet and soggy Christmas Day. We are looking at plenty of rain Monday.(WSAW)
Rain to continue into Tuesday after Christmas. We may see a mix up north.
Rain to continue into Tuesday after Christmas. We may see a mix up north.(WSAW)

Rain likely continuing through much of Tuesday, becoming scattered. Rain could possibly linger into portions of Wednesday as the low-pressure system clears the region. Total rain accumulations from Sunday night through late Tuesday night may exceed 1 inch.

Rain amounts Sunday through Tuesday night may exceed an inch
Rain amounts Sunday through Tuesday night may exceed an inch(WSAW)

Temperatures begin to cool down and return to the 30s by Wednesday. Overnight lows drop back towards freezing point. Leftover moisture from rain may freeze and cause possible icy conditions.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fire department brush truck blocks a road during the search for two Merrill teens who were...
Changes contemplated out of tragedy following deaths of 2 Merrill teens
Brad Jones took down a potentially world-record-breaking black bear with a bow and arrow in...
Man sets potential world record by taking down 780-pound black bear with bow and arrow
Aiden Grefe was found dead on the East Loop ATV trail on Monday, April 17 around 5:15 p.m. His...
Opportunities for different outcomes in the search for 2 lost Merrill teens
One last chance to fill freezers in 2023: the Antlerless hunt begins Dec. 24
Scott Michels on 'Price is Right'
Wisconsin resident appears on ‘The Price is Right’

Latest News

Weekday Sunrise 7 morning show recording.
Sunrise 7 Weather Friday, December 22, 2023
Periods of rain moving in Christmas Eve night.
First Alert Weather: Unseasonably mild, wet & foggy at times
Times of rain, areas of fog & unseasonably mild locally through the holiday weekend.
Watch: Holiday Travel Forecast
There will be some travel issues in the coming days, from wet weather in some places to snow...
First Weather Weather: Holiday Travel Forecast