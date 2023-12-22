News and First Alert Weather App
First Alert Weather: Foggy & turning wet for holiday travel, record highs anticipated during the weekend

Instead of snow, North Central Wisconsin will be experiencing periods of rain leading up to and after Christmas.
Showers & fog will be the issue into Friday night. Locally dense fog on Saturday. Soaking rain follows for Christmas Eve night-Christmas, record highs possible.
By Jeremy Tabin
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 6:45 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Fog will be an issue Friday night, Saturday, and into the morning on Christmas Eve with low visibility of a quarter mile or less at times. The next weather maker pushes into the region on Christmas Eve night with rain. Not only will there be the potential for record highs on Christmas Eve & Day, but wet weather will be the story for the remainder of the holiday. Turning cooler later in the new week, but still above average temperatures for the end of December.

Foggy & damp weather through the holiday weekend into early next week. Cooler late week.
Foggy & damp weather through the holiday weekend into early next week. Cooler late week.(WSAW)

Low clouds & fog will be impacting northern and central Wisconsin Friday night into Saturday. Reduced visibility is likely, with some locations under a quarter of a mile at times. This could cause some issues on the roads and may also lead to delays at the airport. Scattered showers Friday evening will wind down, with the fog sticking around overnight into Saturday morning. Temperatures are steady in the mid to upper 30s.

Dense Fog Advisory until late Saturday morning for parts of the Northwoods.
Dense Fog Advisory until late Saturday morning for parts of the Northwoods.
Dense fog will be an issue Saturday morning.
Dense fog will be an issue Saturday morning.
Foggy with steady temps in the 30s tonight.
Foggy with steady temps in the 30s tonight.

A dreary Saturday with areas of fog persisting through the day, otherwise overcast and relatively mild. Highs on Saturday are in the upper 30s north, low to mid 40s central & south. Foggy into Christmas Eve morning, otherwise mainly cloudy and unseasonably warm for late December. Record highs are likely in Wausau and a few other spots, with highs in the mid 40s to around 50. Here are the current record highs on the books for Christmas Eve & Day in the area.

New record highs are anticipated on Christmas Eve.
New record highs are anticipated on Christmas Eve.
New record highs are expected on Christmas Day.
New record highs are expected on Christmas Day.

The next storm system will roll into the Badger State on Christmas Eve night. Periods of rain Sunday night and into Christmas Day on Monday. Continued rather warm with highs in the upper 40s to around 50. The rain tapers to showers on Tuesday as low-pressure spins just to the south of the area. Cooler on Tuesday with highs in the upper 30s to around 40.

Low visibility anticipated for Saturday night.
Low visibility anticipated for Saturday night.
Dense fog could be a concern Christmas Eve morning.
Dense fog could be a concern Christmas Eve morning.
Rain moving in Christmas Eve night.
Rain moving in Christmas Eve night.
Rain is tap for Christmas Day.
Rain is tap for Christmas Day.
Rain tapers to showers on Tuesday.
Rain tapers to showers on Tuesday.
Rainfall from Christmas Eve night to Tuesday night could range from .50" to over 1.00".
Rainfall from Christmas Eve night to Tuesday night could range from .50" to over 1.00".

The low is forecast to shift slowly to the east on Wednesday, but still may produce a chance of rain/snow showers. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Considerable cloudiness and a cooler Thursday, with highs in the upper 20s to around 30. The next sighting of sunshine could hold off until next Friday, with a partly cloudy sky. Highs in the mid 30s.

High temperatures will be running above average.
High temperatures will be running above average.

