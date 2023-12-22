Everything you need to before traveling for the holidays

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The American Automobile Association predicts that the upcoming holiday travel season is set to become the second busiest on record, with over two million Wisconsinites planning journeys of at least 50 miles by car.

As the holiday season approaches, AAA anticipates the Saturday before Christmas and the Thursday after to be the busiest on the road. To avoid traffic, they recommend departing before lunchtime or after 7 p.m. no matter what day you travel.

Nick Jarmusz, Director of Public Affairs at AAA, emphasized the importance of preparedness for holiday road trips such as having a pair of jumper cables, blankets, water, and some nonperishable food items.

“It’s also important to make sure you have some cold weather gear. Some boots, gloves, hats — just in case you run out the door maybe not thinking that it’s going to be as long a trip or that you might not need that stuff,” he said. “Everything changes when you’re broken down on the side of the road.”

While gas prices have seen a slight increase, they have not spiked in the way they have in some past years.

“We’re still significantly down from where we were at this time a month ago, and still down from where we were at this time last year,” Jarmusz said.

For the driver on a budget, there are ways to further reduce gas expenses on a road trip.

“Cruise control is a great thing. You don’t want to use that if you are in heavy rain or heavy snow but cruise control is gonna get you the most fuel efficiency,” Aaron Olson, a Manager at Olson Tire & Auto Service Inc. said.

Jarmusz also provided fuel efficiency tips, suggesting, “Slow down if you’re staying at or near the speed limit on the highway, you’re going to get much better gas mileage. Similarly, if you’re in town, driving a little less aggressively, more conservatively, not a lot of hard braking and hard accelerations that’s going to increase your gas mileage as well.”

He further advised travelers to consider where they refuel.

“You may find cheaper prices if you wait to gas up closer to Madison or Milwaukee, but if you’re heading west towards Minnesota, you’ll probably find more expensive prices along your way,” Jarmusz said.

Beyond financial considerations, Jarmusz urged motorists to prioritize the safety of emergency workers on the road.

“We really want to stress just watching out for our emergency workers that are assisting those who are traveling. They’re still on duty — our tow truck drivers or firefighters, police officers, paramedics — they’re still going to be out there assisting motorists,” he said. “So slow down, move over if you see them on the side of the road working, and try to keep them as safe as possible so they can make it home at the end of their shift.”

