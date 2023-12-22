News and First Alert Weather App
DHS: Wisconsin records first childhood respiratory deaths of the season

Two children in Wisconsin have died from RSV, health officials confirmed Friday, marking the first deaths from a respiratory in the state this flu season.
By Nick Viviani
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 12:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Wisconsin Dept. of Health Services did not indicate how old the children were, although they did reveal that one of them lived in the southeastern part of the state, while the other was in the northeastern region. DHS Respiratory Diseases Epidemiologist Tom Haupt noted that respiratory illnesses in general are rising across Wisconsin and urged people to take steps to protect themselves and others.

“Respiratory disease vaccines are safe and effective, and we urge all eligible Wisconsinites to get their shots as soon as possible,” he said, adding, “Taking steps to prevent respiratory illnesses helps keep us all healthy and can prevent serious illness, hospitalization, and death during respiratory illness season.”

While RSV, COVID-19, and Influenza are all spreading at high levels right now, health officials reported. They also pointed out that RSV is rising among the state’s youngest residents, children under six years old. Kids who are a little older, the ones who have reached school age, meanwhile, are seeing a sharp increase in influenza.

In addition to getting vaccinated, DHS recommends people take the following steps:

  • Wash your hands often with soap and water for 20 seconds.
  • Avoid touching your nose, eyes, and mouth.
  • Stay home and away from others if you feel sick.
  • Avoid being around others who are sick or have respiratory illness symptoms.
  • Cover your nose and mouth when you cough or sneeze and encourage children to do the same.
  • Wear a high-quality mask around others to prevent the spread of respiratory illnesses.

Those still needed a vaccine can find out where to get one by going to vaccines.gov or calling 211 or 877-947-2211.

