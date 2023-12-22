News and First Alert Weather App
HIGHLIGHTS: Auburndale, Edgar girls secure conference wins Thursday

High School sports highlights
By Ben Helwig
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 10:51 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MARATHON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Marawood-South had a heavy dose of conference play Thursday night as girls’ basketball teams got together before the holiday break.

First, in Marathon, the Auburndale Eagles kept their perfect conference ledger intact, picking up a 54-41 win over Marathon. The game was tied at halftime, but the sharpshooting of Rose Hasenohrl helped propel the Eagles to a 13-point win. Auburndale moves to 7-0 on the season and 4-0 in conference with the win. They’ll next be in action next Friday as they host Lena. Marathon falls to 1-6 in the Marawood-South, sending them into the holiday break before a date with Iola-Scandinavia on Jan. 2.

Elsewhere in the Marawood-South, Edgar snapped a two-game slide by sliding past Newman 42-41. A low-scoring game early quickly turned into a pulse-pounder down the stretch. Newman’s game-winning buzzer-beater would miss at the end of the game, giving Edgar the win. The Wildcats elevate to 4-3 in the conference. Now 6-4 overall, Edgar’s next game is next Thursday against Pacelli at the Sentry Classic in Stevens Point. Newman moves to 1-6 in conference. They’ll travel to Amherst next Thursday.

Finally, in a non-con tilt, Wausau West fell on the road at Eau Claire Memorial 74-34. The Warriors are now 2-6 on the season. They get a week off before another long road trip, traveling to Oshkosh West next Thursday.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

