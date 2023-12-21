News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
Premier Places to Work

Wausau West’s Jaworski signs to play football at Army

Bryce Jaworski signing day
By Ben Helwig
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 6:43 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wausau West senior Bryce Jaworski signed his National Letter of Intent Wednesday to continue his football career at Army and to attend the military academy.

“I always wanted to do something in the military and what better place to do it than playing division one football and going to the top leadership institution in the world so it’s really cool,” said Jawoski. “It’s going to be a really incredible experience. I’m really looking forward to it.”

Jaworski’s signing coincided with National Signing Day for football commits all across the country. A NewsChannel 7 All-Star selection, Jaworski helped block as a tight end for a Wausau West offense that rushed for over 2,100 yards. He also caught seven passes for 107 yards and a touchdown in his senior season.

Jaworski overcame some adversity in his career, battling through a tough knee injury. He credits the support system around him on his signing day, both family and teammates, for helping him get through the injury and to a place he could play at the next level.

“It was the darkest night of my life when it happened,” said Jaworski. “Everyone here has supported me whole-heartedly and without them I couldn’t have done it myself.”

Jaworski said he looks forward to getting on campus and running Army’s offense, one very similar to the offense he’s run under Wausau West head coach Matt Johnson.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

When Aiden Grefe, 17, and Dakota Brown, 16, were reported as missing on April 16 and later...
What led to 2 teens dying after getting lost in the Oneida County Forest
Man wanted in Portage County considered armed and dangerous.
Stevens Point PD searching for armed and dangerous man
Man wanted in Portage County considered armed and dangerous.
Stevens Point Police say armed and dangerous man has turned himself in
Waupaca County community comes together to support family of crash victims
Waupaca County community comes together to support family of crash victims
Off the Chain is total loss
State Fire Marshal, DCI investigating Eagle River restaurant fire

Latest News

AJ Dillon returned to practice Wednesday after missing Sunday's game against Tampa Bay.
WATCH: No Reed or Watson as Packers hit practice field
Bryce Jaworski signing day
Bryce Jaworski signing day
SPASH Senior Nick Fox (#24) attempting a wide-open three vs. D.C. Everest.
SPASH scores double victories in boys basketball and hockey at D.C. Everest
Newman Volleyball wins sportsmanship award
Newman Volleyball wins sportsmanship award