Wausau West’s Jaworski signs to play football at Army

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wausau West senior Bryce Jaworski signed his National Letter of Intent Wednesday to continue his football career at Army and to attend the military academy.

“I always wanted to do something in the military and what better place to do it than playing division one football and going to the top leadership institution in the world so it’s really cool,” said Jawoski. “It’s going to be a really incredible experience. I’m really looking forward to it.”

Jaworski’s signing coincided with National Signing Day for football commits all across the country. A NewsChannel 7 All-Star selection, Jaworski helped block as a tight end for a Wausau West offense that rushed for over 2,100 yards. He also caught seven passes for 107 yards and a touchdown in his senior season.

Jaworski overcame some adversity in his career, battling through a tough knee injury. He credits the support system around him on his signing day, both family and teammates, for helping him get through the injury and to a place he could play at the next level.

“It was the darkest night of my life when it happened,” said Jaworski. “Everyone here has supported me whole-heartedly and without them I couldn’t have done it myself.”

Jaworski said he looks forward to getting on campus and running Army’s offense, one very similar to the offense he’s run under Wausau West head coach Matt Johnson.

