Wausau warming shelter director: ‘Volunteers are the backbone... "

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Temperatures this week have made a dramatic shift with overnight temps below freezing. The Wausau community is fortunate to have a shelter for the city’s unhoused population. But to keep it running, they need you.

The Good Shepherd Shelter is located in the community partners campus on 360 Grand Avenue right across the street from St. Mary’s Oratory Church.

“This new location allows us to centralize our services and provide them in a more efficient and accessible way. And we’re also supported now by 15 staff, and our invaluable volunteers allow us to provide services year-round,” said Catholic Charities Wausau Regional Director, Nathan Turajski

“If there’s an extreme weather event, the Housing Task Force, which is part of the United Way of Marathon County, [can place people] in safe locations in extreme weather. But aside from that, though, we do have other partners in the community that expand their hours, you know, for example, the library, Bridgestreet Mission and other places,” said Donna Ambrose. She is on the Housing Task Force but is most well known for her work at Neighbors’ Place.

Turajski said they rely on volunteers for everything they do.

“Volunteers are the backbone of our operation,” said Turajski.

He said it’s simple to become a volunteer.

“Anyone over the age of 17 can volunteer. And we have different shifts available. We’ve got the ability for people to come in and help with kitchen work. We have retirees who find it very meaningful to work with us. The commitment is quite flexible,” Turajski explained.

He said people or groups can volunteer.

“A number of different church groups have been volunteering with us for years. It’s a very meaningful way to express your beliefs and your values through service to others,” Turajski said.

Both Turajski and Ambrose agree a centralized location that brings the organizations to the Community Partners Campus is vital to the community.

“Previous to being at the campus, we were all in separate locations throughout the community. And now being in one central location, we really get to know some of our folks that are struggling with homelessness. We know them by name, they know us they, feel comfortable, we can connect them with resources. So it’s really kind of brought us all together and strengthened our programming,” said Ambrose.

“There are many levels to homelessness, but, you know, for us being partners at the campus, it’s working together communicating and getting to know those folks better so we can serve them better.”

If you would like to learn more on how to become a volunteer, call the Wausau Warming Center Coordinator at 608.519.8062 or the Wausau Office at 715.849.3311.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.