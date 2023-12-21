Post 10 in Wausau delivers most meals to veterans in its history

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - In a concerted effort to bring holiday cheer to local veterans and their families, the Wausau American Legion Post 10 held its annual holiday meal distribution on Wednesday.

Volunteers filled bags with food at Bunkers, one of 125 locations participating in the event. The 2023 holiday meal giveaway marked a historic milestone for the organization, with 236 meals being distributed — the largest amount in Post 10′s history.

The organization, committed to supporting veterans in need, packed and delivered meals to homes across the community. Over the past five years, volunteer drivers have delivered approximately 5,000 meals. The dedicated team of 25 drivers includes both post members and civilian volunteers.

The work began long before the actual event did. Post 10 calls every veteran on their list to determine how many meals will be needed and whether they’ll be at home. Then, Post 10 creates spreadsheets to allocate drivers to specific meal drop-offs. Finally, everyone collaborates to prepare, pack, and deliver the meals.

Robert Weller, Past Commander of Post 10, acknowledged the increased need for meals.

“The economy is really hurting, and they can’t afford to drive and go out and get meals,” Weller said.

Volunteer delivery driver Jaya Greenwood encouraged those in need to reach out.

“If you feel like there could be a need, then don’t be afraid to reach out and ask for help. We all need to learn how to ask for help sometimes,” Greenwood said.

The generosity extended beyond meals, as each delivery included handmade cards from local kids and a sweet treat, thanks to donations from the community.

Sasha Everett, Communication Director at In The Lite Electric, shared, “Today, we donated 120 pies for this. So every bag that goes out gets a full pie.”

Expressing gratitude to veterans and their families is central to the organization’s mission. Everett said this is particularly true during the holiday season.

“They’re thanking us when we’re really there to be thanking them,” Everett said. “They’re overjoyed. They’re so full of gratitude, and telling us just what it means for themselves and their families for the holiday season. So it’s really, really heartwarming — beautiful.”

Greenwood echoed this sentiment.

“My favorite memory is always when I get to go and actually do the meal deliveries and meet the families and just the gratitude and how joyful they are to receive a meal. You don’t forget that,” she said.

Post 10 plans to hold another meal giveaway on Jan. 17.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.