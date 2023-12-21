News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
Premier Places to Work

One last chance to fill freezers in 2023: the Antlerless hunt begins Dec. 24

Previous Coverage: DNR announces 2023 Wisconsin deer license sales
By Sean White
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 3:18 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin DNR reminds deer hunters they have another opportunity to fill their freezers by the end of the year. The Holiday Hunt will take place in select farmland zone counties from Dec. 24, 2023 – Jan. 1, 2024.

During the Holiday Hunt, only antlerless deer may be harvested in participating counties, and all weapon types are allowed. View the 2023 deer season map to learn which counties are participating in the Holiday Hunt.

Safety Reminders:

Hunters must ensure at least 50% of outer clothing above the waist is blaze orange or fluorescent pink. Hats or head coverings, if worn, also must be at least 50% blaze orange or fluorescent pink. Faded or stained clothing is unsafe, may not be legal, and should be replaced immediately.

When hunting from a ground blind on state property, a minimum of 144 square inches of solid blaze orange or fluorescent pink material must be visible from all directions.

It’s important for all hunters to do their part to keep Wisconsin a safe place to hunt by following the TAB-K firearm safety rules:

T - Treat every firearm as if it is loaded.

A - Always point the muzzle in a safe direction.

B - Be certain of your target, what’s before it and what’s beyond it.

K - Keep your finger outside your trigger guard until you are safe to shoot.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

When Aiden Grefe, 17, and Dakota Brown, 16, were reported as missing on April 16 and later...
What led to 2 teens dying after getting lost in the Oneida County Forest
Brad Jones took down a potentially world-record-breaking black bear with a bow and arrow in...
Man sets potential world record by taking down 780-pound black bear with bow and arrow
Scott Michels on 'Price is Right'
Wisconsin resident to appear on ‘The Price is Right’
Aiden Grefe was found dead on the East Loop ATV trail on Monday, April 17 around 5:15 p.m. His...
Opportunities for different outcomes in the search for 2 lost Merrill teens
A fire department brush truck blocks a road during the search for two Merrill teens who were...
Changes contemplated out of tragedy following deaths of 2 Merrill teens

Latest News

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) throws a pass as he is pressured by Green...
LISTEN: Improving communication key for Packers’ struggling defense
Packers Locker Room Sound 12-20-23
Jaworski signed Wednesday at LIFT Gym in Wausau.
Wausau West’s Jaworski signs to play football at Army
AJ Dillon returned to practice Wednesday after missing Sunday's game against Tampa Bay.
WATCH: No Reed or Watson as Packers hit practice field