NewsChannel 7 hoists new tribute to broadcasting legend

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The next time you pass by our building at NewsChannel 7, you may notice a new flag with the word ‘Courage’ flying right beneath the American flag.

It’s another way we at the station are honoring NewsChannel 7 legend Mark Zelich, who died this year.

‘Z’, as most people know him, was hired as the sports director of NewsChannel 7, which was then known as WSAU three years after it went on the air in 1954. He created the NewsChannel 7 Golf Classic, Pinbuster, and the football and basketball All-Stars.

Z would end his sportscasts with the phrase, “That sport – is sports.” Eventually, his sign-off morphed into one single word – ‘Courage.’

“What word could I leave with them, that would mean something to them, from the standpoint other than watching me on television,” Zelich said in a previous interview. “And that’s when I just said — courage.”

His imprint on the station and the community is priceless. He was 95 years old when he died.

