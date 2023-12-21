New report shows rise in Wisconsin home prices while sales see moderate dip in November

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin REALTORS® Association released its November 2023 Wisconsin Real Estate Report which shows a rise in home prices in the state, while overall home sales saw a slight dip.

Wisconsin’s existing home sales fell 3.4% in November 2023 relative to November 2022. The statewide median price rose 7.7% to $280,000, which is similar to the pattern seen throughout 2023. November new listings grew by 7.2% compared to 12 months earlier, and this is the second consecutive month of growth in new listings.

Michael Theo, president & CEO of the Wisconsin REALTORS® Association, noted continued improvement in mortgage rates. “The 30-year fixed mortgage rate has been over 7% since mid-August, and thankfully rates have been trending down since peaking at the end of October,” Theo said. “Hopefully, that continues because high rates effectively price many first-time buyers out of the market, and high rates also keep potential sellers from listing their homes, especially if they have an existing mortgage at a very low rate.”

“We saw new listings increase at a 2% annual pace in October, and they are up over 7% in November. Hopefully, this trend continues so we can move closer to a balanced market in 2024,” 2023 Chairman of the Board of Directors for the Wisconsin REALTORS® Association Joe Horning said.

Professor Emeritus of Economics and WRA Consultant Dave Clark highlighted the ongoing inflation progress, discussing the potential for a recession or a soft landing. “The U.S. Federal Reserve has a dual mandate to both keep inflation low — its target is 2% — and also maintain full employment,” Clark stated. “When the economy overheats, the Fed raises short-term interest rates to slow the economy and control inflation. If the Fed can hit its inflation target without precipitating a recession, it achieves a so-called “soft landing.” So far, the significant Wisconsin progress on inflation has not generated a spike in unemployment. The next 12 months should reveal whether we get this elusive outcome.”

Report Highlights:

Year to date, median prices increased 7.6% to $282,212 compared to the first 11 months of 2022. Statewide existing home sales fell 18.5% over that same period.

The 30-year fixed mortgage rate peaked in late October at 7.79%, and the average rate for November was 7.44%, which is 63 basis points higher than the November 2022 average.

Consistently strong home price appreciation and higher mortgage rates have offset any gains in family income over the past 12 months. The Wisconsin Housing Affordability Index shows the portion of the median-priced home that a representative buyer with median family income qualifies to buy, assuming a 20% down payment and the remaining balance financed with a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage at current rates. The index fell from 141 in November 2022 to just 127 this November, which is a 9.9% reduction in affordability.

November new listings grew by 7.2% compared to 12 months earlier, and this is the second consecutive month of growth in new listings. Total listings are now just 2.4% below their levels of November 2022.

The market continues to be classified as a seller’s market with just 3 months of available supply. However, this is still an improvement from November 2022 when there were just 2.5 months of inventory.

There were 16,091 total home listings in Wisconsin, which is just 2.4% below the November 2022 levels. The market continues to be classified as a “seller’s market” with just three months of available supply. However, this is still an improvement from November 2022 when there were just 2.5 months of inventory.

