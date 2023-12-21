More support is needed for people dealing with substance use

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - In Wisconsin, too many people are dying from opioids.

The Department of Health Services says there were more than 1,400 deaths in 2022, meaning people need more support.

Three Bridges Recovery is currently leading the charge in addressing that. They plan to use opioid settlement money to help improve their resources as well as use money from the opioid settlement to help address the transportation needs and additional help for more staffing.

“The funds will make a major difference,” said Sarah Bristow, program supervisor with Three Bridges Recovery.

She knows first-hand the impact of their support.

“And for me, it was life-changing. Having someone come in that wasn’t part of health care, where substance use is incredibly stigmatized. They came in and just understood me, she was able to get me connected to resources to help comfort my mom, my sister — they had no idea what to do with me,” Bristow said.

Bristow said it’s a win-win situation to provide mentorship. Three Bridges Recovery provides peer support and recovery coaching for people struggling with substance use.

“So working here and supervising that same program that saved my life is my way of being able to give back what was given to me,” said Bristow.

Felicia Schmit is the team lead with Three Bridges Recovery. She said the opioid settlement funding that’s expected to arrive next year will help benefit their organization in so many different ways.

Wood County is expected to receive approximately $1.5 million over 18 years.

“With that, we’ve also grown rapidly,” Schmit said. “Our referrals have doubled in size. I think just from like, June, even of this year, we’re getting about 58 referrals a month which is really big for us. We have about nine, I think it’s eight or nine coaches, for seven different counties.”

Schmit said they especially need it for transportation throughout those counties which include Langlade, Portage, and Wood. Currently, they have to travel two hours to the closest place in Chippewa Falls for detox care.

“So with the funding, we would use that to try to maintain sustainability, to keep our coaches going right now, we’re run off grants, and we have some various contracts with different counties,” she said.

“So now I get to be that person for other people, it keeps me accountable in my recovery because now I’m active in the community. And it’s just it’s surreal. Feel surreal to be here,” Bristow added.

