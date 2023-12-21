News and First Alert Weather App
Minnesota Ice Festival canceled due to above average temps

By Heather Poltrock
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 2:12 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
EAGAN, Minn. (WSAW) - Well above-average temperatures have forced organizers to cancel the 2024 Minnesota Ice Festival. Minnesota Ice CEO Robbie Harrell told WCCO-TV the warm temperatures create safety concerns, as they affect the stability of the ice structures.

The festival was hoping to break a world record this year by building an ice maze that would have been around 18,000 square feet.

Attendees who have already purchased tickets and gift cards for the ice festival will receive an automatic refund within the next seven to 10 days.

