Merrimac Ferry to close for season on Thursday

Merrimac Ferry
Merrimac Ferry(Heather Poltrock | Wisconsin DOT)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 7:51 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MERRIMAC, Wis. (WSAW) - The free ferry shuttles traffic across the Wisconsin River between Columbia and Sauk counties will close for the season Thursday at 9 a.m.

The ferry is operated by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. It closes once ice is on the Wisconsin River. In 1998, the ferry remained open until Jan. 13.

The ferry doesn’t have any propellers, instead, it’s guided by cables attached to the river banks. The ferry will undergo routine maintenance and resume operations in the spring.

