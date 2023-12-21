Langlade Co. Humane Society scratches closer to opening new shelter but needs help

ANTIGO, Wis. (WSAW) - There’s one place most animals go when they are abandoned, a shelter. Dogs and cats eat, sleep, and even get medical help in shelters. However, ever since the Langlade County Humane Society decided to expand, they have been limited in the ways they can help animals.

Before some of your future pets find their forever home, some stay in a shelter. So, the Langlade County Humane Society is doing its best to improve the first home of those pets.

The exterior of the shelter is done. Now, it’s all about putting things inside the shelter including one room they didn’t have before.

“One of the things that is in the new addition is our medical facility, which is almost complete, but we still need some cabinetry so we will be able to take care of our animals better. All of our animals that get sick or need to be cared for we’ll be cared for in our medical facility,” said President of Langlade County Humane Society Robert Zoreitch.

No medical facility makes things very difficult. For example, many of the kittens that come into the shelter are not neutered or spayed. For you to adopt a kitten they need to have that procedure. So right now, the shelter is shipping the animals to other places.

“They just give us dates and we pick out the animals that need to be fixed and then we load them up and take them, or course Waupaca is an hour and a half there, an hour and a half back. Madison is three hours there, three hours back, so that’s a lot for the animals,” Manager of the Langlade County Humane Society Theresa Michaels said.

Some construction is done and the cats have been enjoying their new space for a while, but Zoreitch says the dogs need more love.

“Dogs will be able to get outside and directly from their kennel with a guillotine door making it easier for them because they have to clean, get the dogs out, and then they will be closer to our large freedom run area where they can be taken just a few steps away,” Zoreitch said.

Not only do they need more monetary donations, but they could use more volunteers to take care of the animals.

“Fill out an application and tell us what you do best. We have volunteers walk dogs, cuddle cats, do laundry, landscaping,” Zoreitch said.

They need about $30,000 to get this shelter up and fully running. Zoeritch says he is amazed at how fast this project is going and says when these donations come in hopefully, they will be able to open the shelter fully in a couple of months.

To donate visit www.langladecountyhumanesociety.org.

