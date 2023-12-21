Judge rejects research linking acetaminophen to autism, ADHD

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A federal judge says research can’t be used to link acetaminophen to autism and ADHD.

This comes after 440 lawsuits were brought against the makers of Tylenol and similar, generic painkillers for potentially causing the neurodevelopment disorders.

Johnson & Johnson, the makers of Tylenol, will move to continue to keep dismissing these lawsuits, saying there’s a potential for long-term public health consequences using what it describes as “scientific guesswork” in courtrooms and saying medical professionals know best whether acetaminophen is appropriate to use based on medical conditions.

The lawsuits were filed after a 2021 consensus statement published in Nature Reviews Endocrinology that called for more warnings about taking these drugs during pregnancy.

Families with children with autism and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder argued drug manufacturers should have issued warnings to pregnant women about the risks.

A U.S. district judge wrote that, in her opinion, at least one of the experts provided by plaintiffs in the case “cherry-picked” and misrepresented study results and refused to acknowledge the role of genetics in autism and ADHD.

The ruling is largely consistent with the position of major medical journals, which say evidence is not sufficient to make a cause-and-effect link between the use of acetaminophen during pregnancy with autism and ADHD.

There is some evidence to suggest that acetaminophen use during pregnancy may be linked with some neurobehavioral issues but a definitive cause and effect has not been established and the risk may be greater with higher, more frequent doses.

The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists maintains that acetaminophen is safe in moderation during pregnancy.

