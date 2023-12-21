LISTEN: Improving communication key for Packers’ struggling defense

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - On Monday, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur put any questions about defensive coordinator Joe Barry’s firing mid-season to rest, saying Barry would continue the rest of the season in that role for the Packers, despite the recent struggles.

The Buccanneers came in Sunday and put up 452 yards of total offense. Tampa Bay quarterback Baker Mayfield threw for 381 of those yards, as well as four touchdowns and a perfect passer rating. The week prior, Giants’ third-string QB Tommy Devito carved up the Packers’ D as well, cooly leading New York to a game-winning field goal as time expired.

Wednesday, players reiterated that the recent problems can be attributed to communication breakdowns.

“Everybody just got to do their job,” said cornerback Keisean Nixon. “It’s hard on the linebacker sometimes to get a play call, they trying to hear, especially if they trying to hear a play call and they trying to hurry up you. That’s most of time when you get out of wack.”

A lot of the blame has been put on Joe Barry by outside observers. However, LaFleur wasn’t the only one to give Barry a vote of confidence moving forward.

“With him or without him, we all ride for Joe Barry,” said linebacker Kingsley Enagbare. “We know what kind of coach he is. He’s phenomenal in both aspects. We ride for him.”

“Joe B gave me one of my first ops so we just got to go out there and execute. That’s it,” said Nixon.

The Packers’ run defense is now the second worst in the league and continues to have problems winning close games. The unit met with an open meeting earlier this week to address some of the issues, hoping to right the ship.

“We all know what the focus is; winning out these last three games,” said Enagbare. “Treat these games as its own game, its own Super Bowl game. Everybody this week has made sure we’re on the same page.”

The Packers have a prime opportunity to gain momentum Sunday. They travel to face Carolina on Sunday. The Panthers have the worst record in the NFL at 2-12.

