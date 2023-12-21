News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
Premier Places to Work

Here’s what you need to know about recycling holiday

By Tony Langfellow
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 2:04 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - With just a few days left until Christmas, you’ve like wrapped the gifts and displayed the Christmas cards-- but what do you do with those items after Christmas has passed?

When it comes to wrapping paper and tissue those items need to go in the trash.

“When you cut a tree down, the fibers are really long and they get shorter and shorter and shorter when you recycle them and make paper out of them. Wrapping paper tissue paper had some of the shortest fibers in them. Therefore, there’s not much that can be recovered from those paper mills. Don’t want it toss it in the trash, said Portage County Solid Waste Director Amanda Haffele.

She said plastic gift bags are a different story. Those bags can be recycled at drop-off sites where plastic grocery bags are collected.

As for gift boxes, those can be broken down and recycled.

But what about holiday greeting cards?

“You have the ones that are on paper stock. Very recyclable. You have other photos ones. Photo paper is not recyclable. We have one filled with glitter, lots of glitter. Paper mills don’t like glitter because it’s really hard to get it out of the mix. So either tear this top part off, throw it away, or recycle the back,” Haffele said.

As far as paper gift bags, if the handles are ribbon or fabric it needs to be removed before recycling.

And the biggest problem for recycling centers this time of year is strands of Christmas lights.

“We never want to put holiday lights in with our curbside bins. They wrap around sorting equipment, just like your hair wraps around a vacuum cleaner. It makes inefficient sorting so you can either throw them away in the trash, or you could take them to a drop-off location. There’s plenty of them in Portage County, through municipalities and then Marathon County has a bunch of chewed through Habitat through Habitat for Humanity,” Haffele said.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

When Aiden Grefe, 17, and Dakota Brown, 16, were reported as missing on April 16 and later...
What led to 2 teens dying after getting lost in the Oneida County Forest
Brad Jones took down a potentially world-record-breaking black bear with a bow and arrow in...
Man sets potential world record by taking down 780-pound black bear with bow and arrow
Scott Michels on 'Price is Right'
Wisconsin resident to appear on ‘The Price is Right’
Aiden Grefe was found dead on the East Loop ATV trail on Monday, April 17 around 5:15 p.m. His...
Opportunities for different outcomes in the search for 2 lost Merrill teens
Granite Peak Opening Day 2023
Granite Peak to close Dec. 24 and 25 due to weather conditions

Latest News

Minnesota Ice Festival canceled
Minnesota Ice Festival canceled due to above average temps
Times of rain, areas of fog & unseasonably mild locally through the holiday weekend.
Watch: Holiday Travel Forecast
FILE - Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos talks to the media at the state Capitol, Feb. 15,...
Top Wisconsin Republican wants to put abortion laws on a future ballot
Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos speaks during an interview with The Associated Press at...
A Republican proposal to legalize medical marijuana in Wisconsin is coming soon