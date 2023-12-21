Here’s what you need to know about recycling holiday

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - With just a few days left until Christmas, you’ve like wrapped the gifts and displayed the Christmas cards-- but what do you do with those items after Christmas has passed?

When it comes to wrapping paper and tissue those items need to go in the trash.

“When you cut a tree down, the fibers are really long and they get shorter and shorter and shorter when you recycle them and make paper out of them. Wrapping paper tissue paper had some of the shortest fibers in them. Therefore, there’s not much that can be recovered from those paper mills. Don’t want it toss it in the trash, said Portage County Solid Waste Director Amanda Haffele.

She said plastic gift bags are a different story. Those bags can be recycled at drop-off sites where plastic grocery bags are collected.

As for gift boxes, those can be broken down and recycled.

But what about holiday greeting cards?

“You have the ones that are on paper stock. Very recyclable. You have other photos ones. Photo paper is not recyclable. We have one filled with glitter, lots of glitter. Paper mills don’t like glitter because it’s really hard to get it out of the mix. So either tear this top part off, throw it away, or recycle the back,” Haffele said.

As far as paper gift bags, if the handles are ribbon or fabric it needs to be removed before recycling.

And the biggest problem for recycling centers this time of year is strands of Christmas lights.

“We never want to put holiday lights in with our curbside bins. They wrap around sorting equipment, just like your hair wraps around a vacuum cleaner. It makes inefficient sorting so you can either throw them away in the trash, or you could take them to a drop-off location. There’s plenty of them in Portage County, through municipalities and then Marathon County has a bunch of chewed through Habitat through Habitat for Humanity,” Haffele said.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.