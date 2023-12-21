News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
Premier Places to Work

Gov. Evers, wife give video tour of Executive Residence

Executive Residence in Madison
Executive Residence in Madison(Heather Poltrock | Gov. Tony Evers)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 12:11 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Gov. Tony Evers and First Lady Kathy Evers have shared a video tour of the 2023 holiday decorations at the Wisconsin Executive Residence.

Each year, thanks to the help of dedicated and creative local businesses and organizations, the Executive Residence is adorned with holiday decorations representing Wisconsin values and traditions. This year’s decorations also dovetail with the 2023 Wisconsin State Capitol Holiday Tree theme, “175 Years of Wisconsinites.”

This year, the Residence’s outdoor holiday tree is a 20-foot Balsam Fir donated by Gary Wegner and the Wegner Family Homestead in Butternut. Gary’s father purchased a Christmas tree farm after returning from serving in World War II. After his death in the mid-1980s, the family continued to run the tree farm but have since stopped, and this tree is one of the trees left from the tree farm days.

The Wisconsin Executive Residence was originally privately owned and became the official Wisconsin Executive Residence when it was purchased by the state in 1949.  It has been home to fifteen governors and first families.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

When Aiden Grefe, 17, and Dakota Brown, 16, were reported as missing on April 16 and later...
What led to 2 teens dying after getting lost in the Oneida County Forest
Brad Jones took down a potentially world-record-breaking black bear with a bow and arrow in...
Man sets potential world record by taking down 780-pound black bear with bow and arrow
Scott Michels on 'Price is Right'
Wisconsin resident to appear on ‘The Price is Right’
Aiden Grefe was found dead on the East Loop ATV trail on Monday, April 17 around 5:15 p.m. His...
Opportunities for different outcomes in the search for 2 lost Merrill teens
Granite Peak Opening Day 2023
Granite Peak to close Dec. 24 and 25 due to weather conditions

Latest News

Community Partners Campus
Wausau warming shelter director: ‘Volunteers are the backbone... "
Waupaca Foundry
Waupaca Foundry sold to private investment firm
The free ferry shuttles traffic across the Wisconsin River between Columbia and Sauk counties
Merrimac Ferry closing for season
Check for ripped or wrinkled packaging when purchasing gift cards at a store
BBB warns consumers that gift card scams are on the rise during the holidays