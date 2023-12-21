Future public charter school at Monk Botanical Gardens receives $1.9M federal grant

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A new public charter school in the Wausau School District has received a $1.9 federal grant. The Red Granite Charter School is scheduled to open in fall 2024.

Red Granite Charter School will be located on 2 acres at Monk Botanical Gardens in Wausau. In the fall of 2025 Red Granite will expand to open to grades Pre-K – 6th. Ultimately, the school will be open to grades PreK – 8th. Enrollment for the 2024/25 school year is now open. Click here to visit its website.

According to a news release, the Federal Grant will be instrumental in helping Red Granite Charter School establish its curriculum, develop state-of-the-art learning facilities, and to hire and train educators who share our commitment.

Informational sessions

Red Granite Charter Info sessions (Heather Poltrock | Red Granite Charter)

