News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
Premier Places to Work

Future public charter school at Monk Botanical Gardens receives $1.9M federal grant

New environmentally-based school to open in Wausau
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 9:55 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A new public charter school in the Wausau School District has received a $1.9 federal grant. The Red Granite Charter School is scheduled to open in fall 2024.

Red Granite Charter School will be located on 2 acres at Monk Botanical Gardens in Wausau. In the fall of 2025 Red Granite will expand to open to grades Pre-K – 6th. Ultimately, the school will be open to grades PreK – 8th. Enrollment for the 2024/25 school year is now open. Click here to visit its website.

According to a news release, the Federal Grant will be instrumental in helping Red Granite Charter School establish its curriculum, develop state-of-the-art learning facilities, and to hire and train educators who share our commitment.

Informational sessions

Red Granite Charter Info sessions
Red Granite Charter Info sessions(Heather Poltrock | Red Granite Charter)

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

When Aiden Grefe, 17, and Dakota Brown, 16, were reported as missing on April 16 and later...
What led to 2 teens dying after getting lost in the Oneida County Forest
Brad Jones took down a potentially world-record-breaking black bear with a bow and arrow in...
Man sets potential world record by taking down 780-pound black bear with bow and arrow
Scott Michels on 'Price is Right'
Wisconsin resident to appear on ‘The Price is Right’
Aiden Grefe was found dead on the East Loop ATV trail on Monday, April 17 around 5:15 p.m. His...
Opportunities for different outcomes in the search for 2 lost Merrill teens
Granite Peak Opening Day 2023
Granite Peak to close Dec. 24 and 25 due to weather conditions

Latest News

Ways to Help City's Warming Shelter interview - 12.21.2023
What to Recycle this Holiday Season interview - 12.21.2023
Plans for Veterans Village Project Approved in Brown County
Dick Van Dyke 98 Years of Magic Tonight on CBS