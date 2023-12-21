News and First Alert Weather App
First Alert Weather: Not feeling like winter, rain on the way

Continue to warm heading into Christmas Weekend. Expect rain for holiday travels. Localized heavy rain possible Christmas Day.
By Audrey Leigh
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 6:53 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Thursday is the first official day of the winter season, but our weather forecast sure won’t feel like it. Gradual warming trend heading into Christmas Weekend. Record highs will be possible along with record rain amounts.

Icy roads possible Friday morning, dense fog Saturday, heavy and widespread rain into Christmas.
Icy roads possible Friday morning, dense fog Saturday, heavy and widespread rain into Christmas.(WSAW)

Great travel weather conditions Thursday. Clouds return for the day with highs above normal for this time of the year in the upper 30s. Possible sunshine could mix in with clouds during the afternoon hours.

Clouds with highs above average Thursday
Clouds with highs above average Thursday(WSAW)

Heading into Friday morning, chances for a drizzle or light precipitation to fall for some in North Central Wisconsin. Temperatures will be near freezing point, which may cause precipitation to come down as a mix. It is possible to see freezing drizzle waking up Friday morning, which would lead to a glaze of ice on some roadways early Friday. Expect some travel delays. This will all depend on temperatures during the morning hours.

Freezing drizzle is possible Friday morning
Freezing drizzle is possible Friday morning(WSAW)

Otherwise, plan for overcast much of Friday and rain falling over the southern half of the state through the afternoon. Highs warm to the upper 30s to low 40s. Chances for light rain in parts of North Central Wisconsin Friday afternoon.

Record highs and precipitation possible Christmas Eve and Day
Record highs and precipitation possible Christmas Eve and Day(WSAW)

Overcast will continue Saturday. Low visibilities due to fog expected Saturday morning before noon. Highs in the low to mid 40s. Clouds and dry weather expected during the afternoon hours.

Dense fog expected Saturday morning
Dense fog expected Saturday morning(WSAW)

If you are dreaming of a White Christmas, you won’t find that here in North Central Wisconsin. Record high temperatures possible for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, in addition to possibly breaking the record for rain amounts on Christmas Day.

Record highs and precipitation possible Christmas Eve and Day
Record highs and precipitation possible Christmas Eve and Day(WSAW)

Plan for cloudy skies Sunday. Highs around the upper 40s with some areas possibly seeing temperatures in the low 50s. A frontal system is expected to approach the Badger State later in the day, which will bring scattered to widespread rain showers overnight into Christmas Day Monday.

Scattered to widespread rain arrives Sunday evening
Scattered to widespread rain arrives Sunday evening(WSAW)

Temperatures will be too warm for rain to switchover to snow. Rain will be mostly scattered to widespread throughout Monday. Localized heavy rain is possible. Accumulations up to an inch, if not more by the end of Monday.

Localized heavy rainfall and widespread rain expected Christmas Day
Localized heavy rainfall and widespread rain expected Christmas Day(WSAW)
Rain amounts may exceed 1inch from Friday through Tuesday
Rain amounts may exceed 1inch from Friday through Tuesday(WSAW)

After Christmas, rain will continue into Tuesday or Wednesday. Expecting temperatures to begin to cool down, returning to the 30s. Icy conditions will be possible following the days after Christmas due to wet areas and colder temperatures.

Some rain can continue into Tuesday or Wednesday next week
Some rain can continue into Tuesday or Wednesday next week(WSAW)

