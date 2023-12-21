First Alert Weather: Not feeling like winter, rain on the way

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Thursday is the first official day of the winter season, but our weather forecast sure won’t feel like it. Gradual warming trend heading into Christmas Weekend. Record highs will be possible along with record rain amounts.

Great travel weather conditions Thursday. Clouds return for the day with highs above normal for this time of the year in the upper 30s. Possible sunshine could mix in with clouds during the afternoon hours.

Heading into Friday morning, chances for a drizzle or light precipitation to fall for some in North Central Wisconsin. Temperatures will be near freezing point, which may cause precipitation to come down as a mix. It is possible to see freezing drizzle waking up Friday morning, which would lead to a glaze of ice on some roadways early Friday. Expect some travel delays. This will all depend on temperatures during the morning hours.

Otherwise, plan for overcast much of Friday and rain falling over the southern half of the state through the afternoon. Highs warm to the upper 30s to low 40s. Chances for light rain in parts of North Central Wisconsin Friday afternoon.

Overcast will continue Saturday. Low visibilities due to fog expected Saturday morning before noon. Highs in the low to mid 40s. Clouds and dry weather expected during the afternoon hours.

If you are dreaming of a White Christmas, you won’t find that here in North Central Wisconsin. Record high temperatures possible for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, in addition to possibly breaking the record for rain amounts on Christmas Day.

Plan for cloudy skies Sunday. Highs around the upper 40s with some areas possibly seeing temperatures in the low 50s. A frontal system is expected to approach the Badger State later in the day, which will bring scattered to widespread rain showers overnight into Christmas Day Monday.

Temperatures will be too warm for rain to switchover to snow. Rain will be mostly scattered to widespread throughout Monday. Localized heavy rain is possible. Accumulations up to an inch, if not more by the end of Monday.

After Christmas, rain will continue into Tuesday or Wednesday. Expecting temperatures to begin to cool down, returning to the 30s. Icy conditions will be possible following the days after Christmas due to wet areas and colder temperatures.

