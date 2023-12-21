News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
Premier Places to Work

Czech police say people have been killed in a shooting in downtown Prague; shooting suspect reportedly dead

Police officers guard a street in downtown Prague, Czech Republic, Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023....
Police officers guard a street in downtown Prague, Czech Republic, Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023. Czech police say a shooting in downtown Prague has killed an unspecified number of people and wounded others.(AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 8:54 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRAGUE (AP) — A person who shot and killed people in downtown Prague is dead, the Czech interior minister says.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. Previous story follows:

PRAGUE (AP) — Czech police say a shooting in downtown Prague has killed an unspecified number of people and wounded others.

Police gave no details about the victims or the circumstances of Thursday’s gunfire in the Czech Republic’s capital.

Czech public television said, citing police, the person who opened fire was eliminated.

They say officers were deployed due to a shooting at a school in Jan Palach Square. The Philosophical Faculty of Charles University and the Academy of Arts, Architecture, and Design are located in that area.

The police department said the square has been sealed off. It urged people also to leave the surrounding streets and stay inside.

Jana Postova, a spokesperson for Prague’s rescue service, confirmed numerous people were injured but had no details.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

When Aiden Grefe, 17, and Dakota Brown, 16, were reported as missing on April 16 and later...
What led to 2 teens dying after getting lost in the Oneida County Forest
Brad Jones took down a potentially world-record-breaking black bear with a bow and arrow in...
Man sets potential world record by taking down 780-pound black bear with bow and arrow
Scott Michels on 'Price is Right'
Wisconsin resident to appear on ‘The Price is Right’
Aiden Grefe was found dead on the East Loop ATV trail on Monday, April 17 around 5:15 p.m. His...
Opportunities for different outcomes in the search for 2 lost Merrill teens
Granite Peak Opening Day 2023
Granite Peak to close Dec. 24 and 25 due to weather conditions

Latest News

FILE - The logo of Honda Motor Co., is seen in Yokohama, near Tokyo on Dec. 15, 2021. Honda...
Drive a Honda or Acura? Over 2.5 million cars are under recall due to fuel pump defect
Plans for Veterans Village Project Approved in Brown County
A descendant of the founders of the luxury line Hermès is reportedly planning to leave his...
Billionaire wants to leave part of his inheritance to his gardener
Dick Van Dyke 98 Years of Magic Tonight on CBS