Clark County man gets 6 years prison in overdose death case

CLARK COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW/WEAU) - A 32-year-old Owen man will spend six years in prison for selling drugs to a person that overdosed and died.

Jacob Faude will also spend four years on extended supervision once he’s released. He was found guilty of manufacturing narcotics in October. Faude appeared in Clark County Circuit Court on Tuesday for a sentencing hearing.

According to the criminal complaint, authorities responded to a report of a vehicle in the ditch with injuries on Feb. 26, 2022. Dispatch later said that the passenger of the vehicle was unconscious and believed to be dead. Dispatch said that the driver of the vehicle was outside of the vehicle walking around and the informant believed that the driver of the vehicle was under the influence of drugs or alcohol. The victim was 27-years-old.

The criminal complaint said a deputy told EMTs of the victim’s drug use history. The EMTs took over lifesaving measures. Narcan was administered but was not successful.

An informant implied in an interview that the victim got drugs from Faude, and said the victim used heroin in the past.

