Changes contemplated out of tragedy following deaths of 2 Merrill teens

HARRISON, Wis. (WSAW) – People from all over Lincoln and Oneida counties are looking at ways to change following the deaths of Merrill teens, Aiden Grefe, 17, and Dakota Brown, 16. The two died after getting lost in the Oneida County Forest in April on a day with drastic changes in weather and a series of missed opportunities.

In Wisconsin, when it comes to search and rescue, it is up to each local jurisdiction to support the training and the funding to grow skills and gain tools, though WEM does offer training opportunities. Unlike other emergencies, there are no requirements to train, provide equipment, or provide any specific response. There is only a statute that authorizes sheriff’s departments to conduct the rescue and recovery of people.

In speaking with Wisconsin Emergency Management, the agency is there to facilitate contacting available resources around the state. Those resources are often volunteered through associations or agencies that choose to make search and rescue a priority asset.

There is nothing that can bring Dakota or Aiden back, but as thoughts swirl since the day they were found, several fire departments, sheriff’s offices, the Lincoln County coroner, and family members shared with 7 Investigates what they hope to see moving forward.

“Aiden and I had good communication,” Rachel Grefe, Aiden’s mom advised. “Keep your communication open. And I’m glad that that’s what I had with my son because I have no regrets there.”

Lincoln County Coroner Valerie Caylor said she is starting up the death review team in 2024. It will gather agencies like law enforcement, hospitals, social services, and schools to work together to review cases like the death of children, suicides, overdoses, and car crashes.

“If we can prevent another death from happening, I want to make that happen,” she stated. “It’s what can we do to educate the, you know, the public of making sure that you’re always prepared for an emergency to happen, especially out in the woods.”

That kind of education is something Grefe is encouraging too.

“Aiden wasn’t an avid hunter. So, if you’re not that type of kid, you still should learn survival skills.”

She said depending upon where Aiden and Dakota traveled, they may have had opportunities to break into some cabins to keep themselves out of the elements. However, if they did come across those opportunities, perhaps they were worried about getting in trouble. Getting in trouble is an element Caylor and law enforcement keyed in on too.

“Law enforcement is not here for the sole purpose of getting people in trouble. We’re here to serve and protect and part of that service is to help people. And we don’t want to see this outcome,” Det. Lt. Brian Burkhardt with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said. “We need to be able to get help when we need help and you need to be able to call us.”

He noted, that no one was charged or cited during this investigation due in large part to send that message.

“In this situation, what is the greater need of the investigation, and the greater need was to find these two,” he concluded. He added teens were told during the search they would not get cited for any other unlawful behavior like underage drinking. “We need to know the truth to get to this, and we’re not going to go back on that.”

Burkhardt said another thing he is focusing on improving is coordinating communication during large incidents like this. In this case, cell service was poor, different jurisdictions and agencies use different codes and languages, and putting too many people on one radio channel can crowd the airwaves. So, a lot of communication on April 16-17 was in person or through dispatch.

“You’re spending a lot of time on the phone, and then relaying information, in whatever way is the most efficient,” he explained.

After this incident, he said he learned cell companies can provide cell boosters to increase service.

“One tool that’s around other areas that we often frequently forget about when cell phones don’t work is there are many amateur emergency radio services, Ham radio operators that meet as groups Northwoods ARES (Amature Radio Emergency Service) up here is very active, but also not called out much,” Lt. Janet Siefert of Newbold Fire Department said.

Siefert said Wisconsin has been improving over the last couple of decades in regards to search and rescue resources, but she said it can do better at bringing awareness of what resources are available around the state.

K9 Pyro performs a training exercise with handler, Janet Siefert to find a firefighter hidden in the woods. (WSAW Emily Davies)

Newbold Fire Department is known for its search and rescue resources, such as its K9 team. The team has several different breeds, which track differently. They have dogs that are certified in tracking/trailing that are scent discriminating, meaning they are trained to pick out one person’s scent and ignore others. Within those certifications, they have K9s that are trained in search area discrimination, human remains detection, and water human remains detection.

The team trains weekly. The reason is to keep up and build on the skills of the dog and the handler or handlers. It also allows the K9 teams to build relationships so handlers and flankers (the team member who keeps track of communication, location, and other duties while the handler works with the dog) understand what is typical tracking behavior of each dog and what those behaviors could mean.

“I’ll give my dog your scent, and it’ll be in a lineup with a bunch of other people, and we’ll go see if the dogs hitting the right person,” Siefert gave as an example of a training exercise. “We may set a half-mile track with a certain number of turns, we will go work pavement, hard surface, in the city; we’ll go through the woods or the grass. We’ll go over gravel. We’ll run a track that’s 15 minutes old; we’ll lay a track that’s three days old because each of those are factors where a dog is going to behave differently with the odor and the odor is going to move in the environment differently with the weather conditions traffic going by and all those things.”

During incidents, they take detailed reports of the K9′s behavior because they do not necessarily know what information is important until searches or investigations are concluded.

“We don’t know until we hit the environment if it’s something we can do or not do. All we promise is to try our very best with the toolset and be very honest with our results of what we can and can’t do. And when we need additional resources and when another tool would be the best thing for the job,” she noted.

The fire department also trains with its other search and rescue tools, like a heat-sensing gun, or brush up on their observation skills.

“You can take a deck of cards, throw them out in a patch of woods, and work on your visual observation skills, those things, because, you know, sometimes people forget to look up, around down, whatever,” Siefert explained. “So those are all skill sets that we just constantly need to work on and work on our awareness of surroundings.”

While law enforcement participates in some search and rescue training, speaking with individual personnel within the county agency say that training is minimal. Fire departments in Lincoln and Oneida counties said they often have far more training and resources in this specialty, including GPS systems like onX, which not only provides location information, but layers like trail maps and land owner information too.

“A lot of search teams that do this on their own have a much more of a struggle because they have to go acquire a lot of that stuff and where ours is already available,” Newbold Fire Chief Mark Fetzer said. “We’re a tool and toolbox and we show up if they choose to use us.”

Despite the resources and expertise, it is law enforcement that determines what assets are paged and which personnel are assigned where.

“If we have something that we feel can contribute an offer or a suggestion of a resource, we try to give that,” Siefert said.

Though law enforcement takes those suggestions, fire departments can only work with the information they are provided by the lead agency. The more fire personnel know, the better suggestions they can offer.

When 7 Investigates provided Newbold personnel information that was known to law enforcement at the time they arrived to search with K9s, they responded that they were not aware of a lot of the intel, such as the path that Aiden’s Life360 data showed he took.

Several other fire departments in Lincoln and Oneida counties told 7 Investigates they heard what was happening over the radio and prepared to assist, but were not called in – either at all or until Monday when they knew it would be a recovery rather than a rescue. A couple said they thought the teens had been found Sunday after they heard the search called off.

Others described their assigned duties as blocking off roads or transporting people with UTVs rather than physically searching. While those posts are important too, the fire departments have the training to perform those searches.

Some firefighters who did not want to be named for fear of challenges in future multiagency efforts were also critical of the search being called off due to weather conditions. While they could empathize that the clothing law enforcement was wearing may not have been appropriate for the weather conditions with that type of search, they said fire departments have appropriate clothing for that job and it would not pose a safety risk. They said they also respond by bringing extra batteries and communication equipment so they can be out for long periods.

Law enforcement also added to the reasons for the suspension that search crews, particularly volunteer departments would need time to sleep. Some firefighters said they found that offensive. They said they would consider this an emergency situation, adding even if the evidence suggested they may be gone from the area, unless they know for sure, their risk of death when not being properly dressed, exposure time, and deteriorating weather conditions increase substantially.

Firefighters who shared their experiences of the search efforts said certain best practices were not followed, like driving the main trails all the way through such as the one Aiden’s last cell pinged on.

Their hope is to build better relationships with the sheriff’s offices and train together in search and rescue best practices and scenarios, so this does not happen again.

Siefert said training can be incorporated in fun ways, not only for first responders but civilians too. She suggested geocaching.

“It allows you to use your phone or your GPS and follow coordinates and actually do some searching for things as a family or departments. So, it’s a fun game or tool that can help increase some basic skills.”

She said she would like to bring more training opportunities for civilians and area agencies who want to help in search and rescue efforts.

Grefe said she has been grateful for the community’s support in so many ways when her son was missing and since he was found dead.

“We had so many people, friends, neighbors, strangers help with Aiden, a Dakota. And my promise is that I will do the same for the rest of my life when there’s somebody missing.”

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.