5-year-old girl dies after being found unresponsive in bathtub, reports say

Emma Brinkerhoff, 5, died after she was reportedly found unresponsive in a bathtub.
Emma Brinkerhoff, 5, died after she was reportedly found unresponsive in a bathtub.(GoFundMe)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 2:52 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah (Gray News) - A family in Utah is remembering their young child who died after a tragic accident reportedly happened at their house earlier this month.

KSL reports that a 5-year-old girl was found unresponsive while taking a bath in Washington County on Dec. 11.

First responders were called to the home and gave the girl medical attention before she was taken to St. George Regional Hospital.

The 5-year-old was then flown in critical condition to Primary Children’s Hospital in Salt Lake City, reports said.

Family members later identified the girl as Emma Brinkerhoff.

According to her obituary, she died at the hospital on Dec. 13.

“Our sweet Emma Grace Brinkerhoff passed from this life into the next after a tragic accident in her home,” family and friends shared. “She was a bright spot of sunshine in her family and neighborhood.”

Kenia Simkins has started a GoFundMe on behalf of the family to assist them as they try to move forward.

“In this impossible road ahead, we reach out to friends, family, and all of those surrounding the Brinkerhoff’s support,” Simkins wrote.

Those close to Emma said she loved dogs, animals, dancing and baking. They also said she was the “spark and life of her home.”

Utah authorities have not released her official cause of death at this time.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said it will release further information regarding the situation when it receives any updates.

Funeral services for Emma are scheduled for Saturday.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

